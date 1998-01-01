Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

.
News of the World is the album that spawned two of Queen's most beloved hits, "We Will Rock You" and "We Are the Champions." This 3-CD + DVD box set contains those songs and the rest of the album in its original form, but hang on to your hats, Queen fans; you won't believe what other treasures are to be found within! An alternate version of the entire album has been created and it is presented here as Raw Sessions. With every vocal different and every guitar part different, Raw Sessions gives the listener a chance to hear News of the World as if for the very first time. About half of the alternate cuts are demo versions or early takes, but there's also a live version of "Sleeping on the Sidewalk" and an acoustic take of "Who Needs You." Most of the Raw Sessions cuts are within about 30-seconds in length compared to their originals but the alternate "We Are the Champions" is notably 1 ½ minutes longer than the familiar version. A third CD contains 19 more rarities from the era including instrumentals, live versions and backing tracks. Queen: The American Dream featuring documentary footage shot in 1977 is also included here in DVD form.

Get your copy here.

advertisement

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Songs Coming On New Album- Chester Bennington's Wife Addresses Previous Suicide Attempt Report- Stone Sour Announce More 2018 Tour Dates- more

John Mayer Hospitalized For Emergency Surgery- Chester Bennington Autopsy And Toxicology Report Revealed- Robert Plant Reacts To Latest Led Zeppelin Reunion Question- more

Foreigner, Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Tour- Stone Temple Pilots Announce First Tour With New Frontman- Guns N' Roses Star Announces Solo Album- more

Page Too:
Lil Wayne Releasing 'Dedication 6' On Christmas Day- Nile Rodgers Had Surgery Following Cancer Diagnosis- Randy Travis Addresses Release of DWI Arrest Video- more

Ed Sheeran Spotify's Most Streamed Artist Of This Year- Katy Perry And Catholic Church Win $10 Million in Convent Case Lawsuit- Lil Uzi Video Featuring Nicki Minaj- more

Meek Mill Deemed 'Danger To The Community' Denied Bail Request- Pink And Christina Aguilera Recorded A Duet Together- Montgomery Gentry Announce Tour- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Yes Fan Convention Announces For Band's 50th Anniversary

Towers Of London Follow Comeback Song With Live Shows

Eagles Add Over A Dozen New North American Dates

As Cities Burn 'Are Back' Announce Dates With Emery

Small Town Titans Give A Christmas Classic A Hard Rock Makeover

Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Songs Coming On New Album

Chester Bennington's Wife Addresses Previous Suicide Attempt Report

Stone Sour Announce More 2018 Tour Dates

John Mayer Checks In With Fans Following Emergency Appendectomy

Stone Temple Pilots, Def Leppard Supergroup Announce New Album

Singled Out: Good Tiger's Grip Shoes

Judas Priest Among Rock Hall Fan Vote Winners

AWOLNATION Have Wild Bar Brawl In 'Seven Sticks of Dynamite' Video

Blondie Recruit Joan Jett For 'Doom or Destiny' Music Video

Whitesnake Release The Purple Tour (Live) Promo Video

Senses Fail, Reggie and the Full Effect Announce Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
N.E.R.D Release '1000' Music Video

Fifth Harmony Do Spotify Singles Session

Jeezy Reveals 'Pressure' Track And Guest List

Justin Bieber Shares Tribute To His Father

Chris Stapleton Teams With Chris Pratt on 'Kimmel'

Luke Bryan Talks New Album 'What Makes You Country'

Adele Urges Investigating Into Grenfell Tower Fire

Cardi B Would Perform at Prince Harry's Wedding For Free

A$AP Rocky Gets Into Christmas With 'Ginger Bread Mob' Cookie Kits

Lil Wayne Releasing 'Dedication 6' On Christmas Day

Nile Rodgers Had Surgery Following Cancer Diagnosis

Randy Travis Addresses Release of DWI Arrest Video

Brett Eldredge 'Keeps Christmas Weird' With New Video

Singled Out: Country Music Legend Margie Singleton

Justin Timberlake Calls On Men To Speak Up And Support Women

Lady Gaga Offers Prayers For California Wildfire Victims

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.