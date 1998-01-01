Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror


by Matt Hensch

.
A name like Rabid Flesh Eaters suggests "Reign of Terror" is no cupcake. The Texan thrash squad had a close affiliation, both sonically and personally, with the deceased Rigor Mortis, the most anti-cupcake band on the planet. Casey Orr has performed alongside Rabid Flesh Eaters in a live setting, and "Reign of Terror" was, in fact, produced by Mike Scaccia and features one of his final recordings in the form of a blistering solo exploding out of the album's first cut. Given the association to a cult group and the general formalities of stuff like Rigor Mortis, Rabid Flesh Eaters leaves little to the imagination. They're from Texas, they play thrash, they sound like Rigor Mortis; I think you can figure this one out.

The nice thing about "Reign of Terror" is that it manages to be more than just a retracing of Rigor Mortis, especially "Slaves to the Grave." The thrashy riffs are punishing when performed in medial tempos and skin-peeling at full throttle. Generally, the M.O. of Rabid Flesh Eaters revolves around unleashing turbulent thrash numbers that sound absolutely nuts. The title track and "Lycanthrope," for instance, have frenetic riffs coiled over the outrageous howls of the vocalist, from whom there is no shortage of madness; he sounds like an antisocial Pepper Keenan who took bath salts before going to the studio. I have a hard time pinpointing if he's growling or if he's shouting, but he sounds totally awesome belting out his crazed voice over the bloodshed underneath. Talk about intense: these songs are a f***ing sacrament to derangement, like "Flesh for Flies," only more extreme and complex, somehow.

Much of their appeal is due to Scaccia's production, which has modern spunk but isn't ruined by its crisp and clear form. "Reign of Terror" manages to successfully expand a bit in the songwriting department; it's not like this technical, wild style is the only trick in the book, though it is the focal point. "Morbid Beast," "Psychotic Episode," and "No Escape (From Murder House)" teeter near or beyond seven minutes in length, each boasting a plethora of thrashy sections helping to vary the perpetual intensity. The drumming echoes the chaos of the remaining group, hammering down in frenzied fills and proficient use of the blast for a sizable chunk of the record. Long story short, it hurts so good. Have fun telling your face from your ass.

Like most groups following this style, Rabid Flesh Eaters is at the top of their game when the havoc is turned up to 11. "Gridlock" and "Industry Killers" throw off the album's consistency a bit; their tempos are scaled back and they lack the intensity Rabid Flesh Eaters otherwise churns out effortlessly. "Reign of Terror" for most of its running time otherwise puts up a hell of a fight, summoning an homage to Rigor Mortis that goes beyond a mere resemblance of qualities. It is also nice to hear one of the final works of Mike Scaccia soaked in blood, his specialty. Rabid Flesh Eaters is a nice little find that itches the Rigor Mortis craving.

advertisement

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
Rating:

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Dave Grohl Reveals His Possible Next Career Move- Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces First Tour Dates For 'Carry Fire'- Metallica Plan To Revisit 'Master Of Puppets' Next- more

Foo Fighters Release 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood' Video- Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Forced To Postpone Concert- Robert Plant Reveals New Album Details- more

Linkin Park Reveal Chester Bennington Fan Tribute Event Plans- Freddie Mercury Biopic Cast Revealed- Ozzy Osbourne 'Bark At The Moon' Solar Eclipse Video Performance - more

Page Too:
R. Kelly Denies New Accusation Of Underage Relationship- Jay-Z Talks Relationship With Kanye West- Taylor Swift Previews 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video- more

Taylor Swift Announces New Album 'Reputation'- Selena Gomez Streams New 'Fetish' Remix By Galantis- Rod Stewart And DNCE To Rock Da Ya Think I'm Sexy At VMAs- more

R. Kelly Hit With New Under Age Sex Accusation- Mystikal Surrenders To Louisiana Police On Rape Charge- Taylor Swift Reveals Another Serpentine Teaser Ahead of New Music- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Dave Grohl Reveals His Possible Next Career Move

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces First Tour Dates For 'Carry Fire'

Metallica Plan To Revisit 'Master Of Puppets' Next

Chester Bennington's Ex-Wife Unhappy With His Funeral

Gregg Allman Cover Of Willie Dixon Classic Streaming Online

Singled Out: The Persian Leaps' Picture My Reaction

Ghost Release New Music Video For 'He Is'

The Killers Stream New Song 'Wonderful Wonderful'

Motorhead Stream Their Version Of Metallica's Whiplash

Chris Cornell Fans Invited To Share Tributes On His Website

John Lee Hooker Career-Spanning Box Set Announced

Beck Streams New Song 'Dear Life'

Bob Weir Leads LOCKN' Festival Lineup In Charlottesville

Foo Fighters Release 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood' Video

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Forced To Postpone Concert

Robert Plant Reveals New Album Details

• more

Page Too News Stories
R. Kelly Denies New Accusation Of Underage Relationship

Jay-Z Talks Relationship With Kanye West

Taylor Swift Previews 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video

Mariah Carey Opens Up About Low Self-Esteem

Katy Perry Talks Calvin Harris Falling Out And Reconciliation

Lady Gaga's 'Five Foot Two' Documentary Coming to Netflix

Ed Sheeran To Play Someone's Living Room For A Cause

Dr. Dre Back To Work and Grooving To Steely Dan

The Chainsmokers Perform 'Closer' at a Wedding

Chance the Rapper And Chris Martin Brighten Sick Fan's Day

Blake Shelton Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Nashville Songwriters

Billy Ray Cyrus Celebrates Birthday With Album Announcement

Dustin Lynch Releases New Song 'Why We Call Each Other'

Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' Gets 'Sesame Street' Remix

Quavo Wants To Add Verse To National Anthem

Petition Wants Britney Spears Statues To Replace Monuments

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.