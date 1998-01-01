The nice thing about "Reign of Terror" is that it manages to be more than just a retracing of Rigor Mortis, especially "Slaves to the Grave." The thrashy riffs are punishing when performed in medial tempos and skin-peeling at full throttle. Generally, the M.O. of Rabid Flesh Eaters revolves around unleashing turbulent thrash numbers that sound absolutely nuts. The title track and "Lycanthrope," for instance, have frenetic riffs coiled over the outrageous howls of the vocalist, from whom there is no shortage of madness; he sounds like an antisocial Pepper Keenan who took bath salts before going to the studio. I have a hard time pinpointing if he's growling or if he's shouting, but he sounds totally awesome belting out his crazed voice over the bloodshed underneath. Talk about intense: these songs are a f***ing sacrament to derangement, like "Flesh for Flies," only more extreme and complex, somehow.
Much of their appeal is due to Scaccia's production, which has modern spunk but isn't ruined by its crisp and clear form. "Reign of Terror" manages to successfully expand a bit in the songwriting department; it's not like this technical, wild style is the only trick in the book, though it is the focal point. "Morbid Beast," "Psychotic Episode," and "No Escape (From Murder House)" teeter near or beyond seven minutes in length, each boasting a plethora of thrashy sections helping to vary the perpetual intensity. The drumming echoes the chaos of the remaining group, hammering down in frenzied fills and proficient use of the blast for a sizable chunk of the record. Long story short, it hurts so good. Have fun telling your face from your ass.
Like most groups following this style, Rabid Flesh Eaters is at the top of their game when the havoc is turned up to 11. "Gridlock" and "Industry Killers" throw off the album's consistency a bit; their tempos are scaled back and they lack the intensity Rabid Flesh Eaters otherwise churns out effortlessly. "Reign of Terror" for most of its running time otherwise puts up a hell of a fight, summoning an homage to Rigor Mortis that goes beyond a mere resemblance of qualities. It is also nice to hear one of the final works of Mike Scaccia soaked in blood, his specialty. Rabid Flesh Eaters is a nice little find that itches the Rigor Mortis craving.
Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
Rating:
• Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces First Tour Dates For 'Carry Fire'
• Metallica Plan To Revisit 'Master Of Puppets' Next
• Chester Bennington's Ex-Wife Unhappy With His Funeral
• Gregg Allman Cover Of Willie Dixon Classic Streaming Online
• Singled Out: The Persian Leaps' Picture My Reaction
• Ghost Release New Music Video For 'He Is'
• The Killers Stream New Song 'Wonderful Wonderful'
• Motorhead Stream Their Version Of Metallica's Whiplash
• Chris Cornell Fans Invited To Share Tributes On His Website
• John Lee Hooker Career-Spanning Box Set Announced
• Beck Streams New Song 'Dear Life'
• Bob Weir Leads LOCKN' Festival Lineup In Charlottesville
• Foo Fighters Release 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood' Video
• Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Forced To Postpone Concert
• Robert Plant Reveals New Album Details
• Jay-Z Talks Relationship With Kanye West
• Taylor Swift Previews 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video
• Mariah Carey Opens Up About Low Self-Esteem
• Katy Perry Talks Calvin Harris Falling Out And Reconciliation
• Lady Gaga's 'Five Foot Two' Documentary Coming to Netflix
• Ed Sheeran To Play Someone's Living Room For A Cause
• Dr. Dre Back To Work and Grooving To Steely Dan
• The Chainsmokers Perform 'Closer' at a Wedding
• Chance the Rapper And Chris Martin Brighten Sick Fan's Day
• Blake Shelton Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Nashville Songwriters
• Billy Ray Cyrus Celebrates Birthday With Album Announcement
• Dustin Lynch Releases New Song 'Why We Call Each Other'
• Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' Gets 'Sesame Street' Remix
• Quavo Wants To Add Verse To National Anthem
• Petition Wants Britney Spears Statues To Replace Monuments
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.