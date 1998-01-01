Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Fans of the "Raiders of the Lost Ark" film franchise are chomping at the bit, waiting for the 2020 release of the fifth film in the series, tentatively titled "Indiana Jones 5." In the considerable meantime, fans can flashback to where it all started with this soundtrack from the first film. Composed by John Williams, the much revered master of cinematic music, the soundtrack's opening cut "In the Jungle" features quiet yet eerie passages that hint at lurking danger, but then all of a sudden a loud dramatic crescendo indicates that the film's protagonist, Indiana Jones (played by Harrison Ford) has indeed come face-to-face with peril. Williams is adept with this type of action score and on the brief cut "Escape from the Temple" he has the string section of the London Symphony Orchestra playing like speed freaks, perfectly mimicking a frantic getaway. And so it goes throughout, the soundtrack being just as wild a ride as the visual portion of the film. Those who have seen the movie umpteen number of times can no doubt listen to Williams' vivid score and tell you exactly what was going on in the film during any given track, be it the regal "The Map Room: Dawn" or the deceptively cool "Ride to the Nazi Hideout." A wider group of fans are likely to recognize the closing number, the triumphant "Washington Ending & Raiders March." Definitely a gem for collectors, film buffs will love all the graphics on the gatefold jacket while audiophiles will appreciate that the sound has been remixed and upgraded and that no expense has been spared in pressing this double record set on 180-gram vinyl.

Get your copy here

