Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Fans of the "Raiders of the Lost Ark" film franchise are chomping at the bit, waiting for the 2020 release of the fifth film in the series, tentatively titled "Indiana Jones 5." In the considerable meantime, fans can flashback to where it all started with this soundtrack from the first film. Composed by John Williams, the much revered master of cinematic music, the soundtrack's opening cut "In the Jungle" features quiet yet eerie passages that hint at lurking danger, but then all of a sudden a loud dramatic crescendo indicates that the film's protagonist, Indiana Jones (played by Harrison Ford) has indeed come face-to-face with peril. Williams is adept with this type of action score and on the brief cut "Escape from the Temple" he has the string section of the London Symphony Orchestra playing like speed freaks, perfectly mimicking a frantic getaway. And so it goes throughout, the soundtrack being just as wild a ride as the visual portion of the film. Those who have seen the movie umpteen number of times can no doubt listen to Williams' vivid score and tell you exactly what was going on in the film during any given track, be it the regal "The Map Room: Dawn" or the deceptively cool "Ride to the Nazi Hideout." A wider group of fans are likely to recognize the closing number, the triumphant "Washington Ending & Raiders March." Definitely a gem for collectors, film buffs will love all the graphics on the gatefold jacket while audiophiles will appreciate that the sound has been remixed and upgraded and that no expense has been spared in pressing this double record set on 180-gram vinyl.
Get your copy here
• Nine Inch Nails Rock New Songs And Bowie At First Show in 3 Years
• Metallica's Lars Ulrich Replaced By Little Girl At Recent Show
• Chris Cornell Get Moving Birthday Tribute From Pearl Jam Star
• Billy Sheehan's New Alt Rock Band The Fell Release First Video
• Deep Purple Release 'Johnny's Band' Longform Video
• The Who's Performances On The Tonight Show Go Online
• Blackberry Smoke and Aaron Lewis Announce Fall Tour
• Emerson, Lake & Palmer Fanfare Box Set Announced
• Black Star Riders Release 'Cold War Love' Lyric Video
• Stevie Nicks Grants Harry Styles Wish On Fallon
• The Struts Release New Song Ahead Of Foo Fighters Tour
• Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Dead At 41 For Apparent Suicide
• Album John Lennon Autographed For His Killer For Sale
• Fleetwood Mac Will Be 2018 MusiCares Person Of The Year
• Freddie Mercury Biopic To Begin Filming This Fall
• Taylor Swift TV Concert Special Preview Released
• Vic Mensa's 'The Autobiography' Streaming In Full A Week Early
• Ed Sheeran Didn't Quit Twitter Over 'Game of Thrones' Backlash
• Crazy Fan Stole Both Of Lana Del Rey's Cars
• Singled Out: Matt Siffert's January 25
• Tyler, the Creator Streams New Track 'I Ain't Got Time!'
• Kesha Shares The Story Behind Her Topless Photo
• Lil Wayne To Host Drake's 'Ballet' Returns To Houston
• Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Celebrate Soul2Soul Tour With Lucky Brand
• Keith Urban Back In The Studio Working On New Music
• Future and Ciara's Son Featured in Gap Kids Campaign
• Meek Mill Releases Chapter Four of 'Wins and Losses'
• Katy Perry Changes Her Tune In Feud With Taylor Swift
• Ed Sheeran Cancels Excessively Priced Tickets On Resale Sites
• Demi Lovato Releases 'Sorry Not Sorry' Video
• On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two
• Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival
• Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago
• Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More
• Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown
• Mark Slaughter - Halfway There
• American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement
• Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave
• On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.