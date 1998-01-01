Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016


by Morley Seaver

.
Finally, the moment all Ritchie Blackmore fans have been yearning for, a return to the hard rock arena for the Man in Black. Last year, Blackmore felt a need to revisit part of his legacy as one of the finest hard rock guitarists to ever grace the instrument. A new version of Rainbow was assembled and several one-off concerts were held in the UK and Europe.

Joining Blackmore was vocalist Ronnie Romero, drummer David Keith, bassist Bob Nouveau, keyboardist Jens Johanssen as well as Candice Night and Lady Lynn on backing vocals. This two-CD live set comes solely from the Birmingham show and contains material from almost all of the Rainbow records. Of course, to a lot of people, the brightest color in the Rainbow is Purple and Ritchie's contributions to that band are on full display in this concert.

The band starts things off on a fast pace on the first disc with a lively version of "Highway Star" where Johanssen shines on a ferocious organ solo and Ritchie does some tasty noodling. Romero definitely has a voice and with an edge to it sounds closer to Graham Bonnet in many cases.

"Spotlight Kids" keeps the pace going, setting up the more deliberate mood of "Mistreated" which features a lengthy Blackmore solo. The more radio-friendly "Since You've Been Gone" goes down well as does the very first Rainbow song, "Man on the Silver Mountain" where Romero recalls moments of Dio at times.

Romero sounds best on the absolutely gorgeous "Soldier of Fortune" where his voice fits the beautiful melody like a glove. The moment is mirrored by the equally impressive "Catch the Rainbow". The band gets a bit of a showcase with "Difficult to Cure" allowing each member to get some time in the spotlight (kids).

Disc two is stacked with Purple material. A very nice "Perfect Strangers", a restrained but powerful version of "Child in Time" and a well-received version of "Black Night" (with several lines from "Woman From Tokyo") delight the crowd. "Burn" is performed well but Romero doesn't sound in key for much of it. The mighty "Stargazer" and "Long Live Rock 'n' Roll" are both solid cuts, The show ends (of course) with the staple "Smoke on the Water" sending the fans home happy.

Altogether this is a good, if unspectacular, record. Perhaps since English is a second language to the Italian-born Romero is the reason for very little chatter in between songs or maybe he was just deferring to Blackmore but the concert comes off a little staid with the lack of interaction. And I hate to nit-pick on a legend but there was no fire behind Blackmore's playing. The material was played well but with no extra torque behind it which I expected after such a long time away from publicly playing this material.

At any rate, "Live in Birmingham 2016", is a great reminder of someone who set the standard for hard rock and heavy metal today with a truckload of riffs and anthems. Long live Ritchie Blackmore!!

Get your copy here.

advertisement

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
Rating:

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Van Halen Star Teases Upcoming Solo Album- Brian Johnson Does Surprise AC/DC Jam With Muse At Reading- Tom Petty Forced To Postpone More Shows- Metallica- more

Dave Grohl Reveals His Possible Next Career Move- Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces First Tour Dates For 'Carry Fire'- Metallica Plan To Revisit 'Master Of Puppets' Next- more

Foo Fighters Release 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood' Video- Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Forced To Postpone Concert- Robert Plant Reveals New Album Details- more

Page Too:
Jared Leto Tributes Chester Bennington At VMAs- Taylor Swift Premieres 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video- Naked Brad Pitt Photos Inspired Shania Twain Song- more

Wu-Tang Clan Announce Album and Share New Track 'People Say'- Queens Of The Stone Age Unveil 'Villains' Butcher Shop Paper- Will Taylor Swift Address Kanye West Feud?- more

R. Kelly Denies New Accusation Of Underage Relationship- Jay-Z Talks Relationship With Kanye West- Taylor Swift Previews 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Van Halen Star Teases Upcoming Solo Album

Brian Johnson Does Surprise AC/DC Jam With Muse At Reading

Tom Petty Forced To Postpone More Shows

Metallica's WorldWired Tour Dominating Concert Market

Gibson Names Top 5 Metal Songs Of All Time

Mastodon Release 'Steambreather' Music Video

Queens of the Stone Age Unplug For 'The Way You Used to Do'

Avenged Sevenfold Cover the Beach Boys' 'God Only Knows'

Jimmy Page Producing New 'Yardbirds '68' Compilation

Rockabilly Legend Sonny Burgess Dead At 88

Tom Morello Named Son After Randy Rhoads

Oasis Cover Results In Police Action In Demark

The Killers' Brandon Flowers Says New Rock Bands Not Good Enough

Singled Out: Graham The Empire's The Best Of Me

Dave Grohl Reveals His Possible Next Career Move

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces First Tour Dates For 'Carry Fire'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Jared Leto Tributes Chester Bennington At VMAs

Taylor Swift Premieres 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video

Naked Brad Pitt Photos Inspired Shania Twain's 'That Don't Impress Me Much'

Chris Brown Releases 'Pills and Automobiles' Video

Drake Joins Jorja Smith Onstage In Toronto

Kip Moore Releases Acoustic 'Bittersweet Company' Video

Zac Brown Band Release 'Roots' Music Video

Mariah Carey Joins French Montana For 'Unforgettable' Remix

Migos Release 'Too Hotty' Music Video

Jay-Z And Ryan Gosling Set for 'SNL' Season Premiere

Nicki Minaj Guests On Tasha Cobbs Leonard's 'I'm Getting Ready'

Kendrick Lamar Says 'DAMN.' Is Even Better In Reverse Order

Wu-Tang Clan Announce Album and Share New Track 'People Say'

Queens Of The Stone Age Unveil 'Villains' Butcher Shop Paper

Will Taylor Swift Address Kanye West Feud on 'Reputation?'

Fergie Releases Two New Songs Reveals Album Details

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.