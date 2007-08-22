Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Revolushn - Further!!

.
Revolushn music is the glorious sound of talented and experienced musicians creating (mostly) garage rock. What began as a duo comprised of No (guitar) and Dekay (drums) has evolved into a full-blown band. The songs nine songs on Further!! were written in Thailand, recorded in Kansas City and sound like they could have come from a time before music became an oftentimes restrictive business.

Although many of these songs are driven by snotty vocals and crunchy, dirty guitars, the project's title track finds a synth line snaking through its groove. In addition to psychedelic elements, there is also a strong hint of power pop on this effort. No matter the style, though, a sense of humor can always be detected. Song titles, like "Man Who Knew Everything" and "Dog Gets High," will tell you that.

Revolushn is an oddly spelled band name that --- even if spelled correctly - doesn't accurately describe the band. Unless your idea of good rock & roll revolves around clean cut, neatly arranged songs with generic lyrics, Revolushn is anything but revolting.

Further!! is an album that shakes the dust off your speakers, opens your mind as only grand headphone music can, and may just restore your faith in rock & roll.

advertisement

Revolushn - Further!!
Rating:

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Marilyn Manson Slams Justin Bieber Over Arrogant Claim- Chester Bennington's Son Releases Suicide Prevention Video- Eric Clapton Ponders If The Guitar is 'Over' In Music- more

Rami Malek As Freddie Mercury Video Leaked- KISS' Gene Simmons Offers Fans Special Personal Delivery- Foo Fighters Announce Plans To Launch Pop-Up Pub- more

Original KISS Members Reuniting For Hurricane Benefit- Yes Cancel Yestival Tour Following Tragedy- Gregg Allman 'I Love The Life I Live' Video Released- Rolling Stones- more

Page Too:
Chance The Rapper Sued for Copyright Infringement- Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Lead Hurricane Benefit- Demi Lovato Reveals More 'Tell Me You Love Me' Details- more

Selena Gomez Says She Felt 'Violated' As Child Star- Carrie Underwood Teases Super Bowl Anthem 'The Champion'- Cause Of Crash that Killed Troy Gentry Revealed- more

Zayn Malik Defends Taylor Swift From Song Backlash- Troy Gentry Celebration To Be Live Streamed From Grand Ole Opry- The Chainsmokers Do BTS Collaboration 'Best of Me'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Marilyn Manson Slams Justin Bieber Over Arrogant Claim

Chester Bennington's Son Releases Suicide Prevention Video

Eric Clapton Ponders If The Guitar is 'Over' In The Music Biz

David Gilmour Releases Live Wish You Were Here Video

Singled Out: SOiL's Gimme Some Lovin

Steely Dan's Donald Fagen Cancels Solo Shows Due To Illness

The Killers Perform New Song 'The Calling' With Woody Harrelson

Depeche Mode Release Moody 'Cover Me' Video

Trent Reznor Says David Bowie Fundamentally Changed His Life

Kid Rock Opens Detroit's New Little Caesars

Elton John To Be Honored At AIDS Foundation Fall Gala

Imagine Dragons Reveal The Superpowers They Wish They Had

Rami Malek As Freddie Mercury Video Leaked

KISS' Gene Simmons Offers Fans Special Personal Delivery

Foo Fighters Announce Plans To Launch Pop-Up Pub

Metallica Release Live Video For Master Of Puppets Classic

• more

Page Too News Stories
Chance The Rapper Sued for Copyright Infringement

Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Lead Hurricane Relief Benefit

Demi Lovato Reveals More 'Tell Me You Love Me' Details

Lady Gaga Reveals She Suffers From Chronic Condition

Grand Ole Opry Announce Troy Gentry Public Memorial Service

Luke Bryan Invites Hurricane First Responders To Houston Show

Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban Headlining Stagecoach 2018

Gucci Mane And The Weeknd Team for New Song 'Curve'

Fifth Harmony Play 'Flinch' With James Corden

Miranda Lambert Celebrates Anniversary With Anderson East

'Hand in Hand' Telethon Raises $44 Million for Hurricane Relief

Fergie Releases 'You Already Know' Video Featuring Nicki Minaj

Bryson Tiller Premieres 'Run Me Dry' Video

Katy Perry Says Witness Tour Will Be 'Sexy, Intelligent and Fun'

Selena Gomez Says She Felt 'Violated' As Child Star

Carrie Underwood Teases Super Bowl Anthem 'The Champion'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.