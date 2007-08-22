Although many of these songs are driven by snotty vocals and crunchy, dirty guitars, the project's title track finds a synth line snaking through its groove. In addition to psychedelic elements, there is also a strong hint of power pop on this effort. No matter the style, though, a sense of humor can always be detected. Song titles, like "Man Who Knew Everything" and "Dog Gets High," will tell you that.

Revolushn is an oddly spelled band name that --- even if spelled correctly - doesn't accurately describe the band. Unless your idea of good rock & roll revolves around clean cut, neatly arranged songs with generic lyrics, Revolushn is anything but revolting.

Further!! is an album that shakes the dust off your speakers, opens your mind as only grand headphone music can, and may just restore your faith in rock & roll.



