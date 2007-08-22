Revolushn - Further!!
Although many of these songs are driven by snotty vocals and crunchy, dirty guitars, the project's title track finds a synth line snaking through its groove. In addition to psychedelic elements, there is also a strong hint of power pop on this effort. No matter the style, though, a sense of humor can always be detected. Song titles, like "Man Who Knew Everything" and "Dog Gets High," will tell you that.
Revolushn is an oddly spelled band name that --- even if spelled correctly - doesn't accurately describe the band. Unless your idea of good rock & roll revolves around clean cut, neatly arranged songs with generic lyrics, Revolushn is anything but revolting.
Further!! is an album that shakes the dust off your speakers, opens your mind as only grand headphone music can, and may just restore your faith in rock & roll.
Revolushn - Further!!
Rating:
• Chester Bennington's Son Releases Suicide Prevention Video
• Eric Clapton Ponders If The Guitar is 'Over' In The Music Biz
• David Gilmour Releases Live Wish You Were Here Video
• Singled Out: SOiL's Gimme Some Lovin
• Steely Dan's Donald Fagen Cancels Solo Shows Due To Illness
• The Killers Perform New Song 'The Calling' With Woody Harrelson
• Depeche Mode Release Moody 'Cover Me' Video
• Trent Reznor Says David Bowie Fundamentally Changed His Life
• Kid Rock Opens Detroit's New Little Caesars
• Elton John To Be Honored At AIDS Foundation Fall Gala
• Imagine Dragons Reveal The Superpowers They Wish They Had
• Rami Malek As Freddie Mercury Video Leaked
• KISS' Gene Simmons Offers Fans Special Personal Delivery
• Foo Fighters Announce Plans To Launch Pop-Up Pub
• Metallica Release Live Video For Master Of Puppets Classic
• Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Lead Hurricane Relief Benefit
• Demi Lovato Reveals More 'Tell Me You Love Me' Details
• Lady Gaga Reveals She Suffers From Chronic Condition
• Grand Ole Opry Announce Troy Gentry Public Memorial Service
• Luke Bryan Invites Hurricane First Responders To Houston Show
• Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban Headlining Stagecoach 2018
• Gucci Mane And The Weeknd Team for New Song 'Curve'
• Fifth Harmony Play 'Flinch' With James Corden
• Miranda Lambert Celebrates Anniversary With Anderson East
• 'Hand in Hand' Telethon Raises $44 Million for Hurricane Relief
• Fergie Releases 'You Already Know' Video Featuring Nicki Minaj
• Bryson Tiller Premieres 'Run Me Dry' Video
• Katy Perry Says Witness Tour Will Be 'Sexy, Intelligent and Fun'
• Selena Gomez Says She Felt 'Violated' As Child Star
• Carrie Underwood Teases Super Bowl Anthem 'The Champion'
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.