This collection, which features a bevy of talented musicians -- primarily from the East Coast -- is smart and complicated, in addition to being soulful. Guitarist Garrett Shider has been a member of Parliament-Funkadelic since 2010, which should give you an indication of where all this depth is coming from. Those funky outfits have always deftly defied easy categorization.

Just listen to a track like "Unexplainable." With its winding melody and sonic arrangements, it might just as easily fit on a Radiohead album (a group seemingly worlds away, both geographically and stylistically). This is the kind of album one can simply get lost in. It's likely best to listen with headphone, which isn't really saying much - most music is listened to with ear buds these days. But no matter how you consume music, be sure and check this one out.

