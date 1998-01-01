It certainly doesn't hurt that Wolf is also physically beautiful, which - like it or not - is most times a prerequisite to music business success. And in some instances, Wolf alternates between more spoken word sections and singing sections, which is done beautifully with "Haunted House." With the latter, she drops an 'F' bomb, which subtracts somewhat from the prettiness of the music. However, Wolf is quite serious and so the word fits.

With "Heart in Tennessee," Wolf proves she can sing a straight-out ballad - at least with the song's beginning section. Wolf does eventually go into a rapped portion. But once again, this track proves Wolf's ability to do a wide variety of musical things well.

Let's hope Sami Wolf doesn't actually end up on the moon; we need her right here on Earth.