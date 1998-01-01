San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

This release is a double treat of sorts; guitarist Mimi Fox, bassist and singer Jeff Denson and violin player Mads Tolling, all accomplished players on their own, collaborate here as the San Francisco String Trio for the first time. Then the three have a rather striking way of introducing themselves as a band, offering up a fun interpretation of the Beatles masterpiece Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, which has this year hit its 50th anniversary. "When I'm Sixty-Four" is performed as a sassy jazz number with playful interplay between Fox and Tolling while "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" plays out in a restrained manner that highlights how delicate the song's melody is when stripped of the original's psychedelia. All cuts but three are instrumentals; Denson sings on "Fixing a Hole," "Getting Better" and most notably, on the epic "A Day in the Life." This isn't the first time that Sgt. Pepper's has been reimagined but it is quite possibly the most inventive take on the rock classic to date.



