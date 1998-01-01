Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

.
This release is a double treat of sorts; guitarist Mimi Fox, bassist and singer Jeff Denson and violin player Mads Tolling, all accomplished players on their own, collaborate here as the San Francisco String Trio for the first time. Then the three have a rather striking way of introducing themselves as a band, offering up a fun interpretation of the Beatles masterpiece Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, which has this year hit its 50th anniversary. "When I'm Sixty-Four" is performed as a sassy jazz number with playful interplay between Fox and Tolling while "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" plays out in a restrained manner that highlights how delicate the song's melody is when stripped of the original's psychedelia. All cuts but three are instrumentals; Denson sings on "Fixing a Hole," "Getting Better" and most notably, on the epic "A Day in the Life." This isn't the first time that Sgt. Pepper's has been reimagined but it is quite possibly the most inventive take on the rock classic to date.

advertisement

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You
Rating:

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ozzy Osbourne and Avenged Sevenfold Lead Music Festival Lineup- Dave Grohl Looks Back In Landmarks Preview Clip- John Fogerty and Brad Paisley Team For Veterans Tribute- more

Ozzy Osbourne Announces His Farewell Tour- Linkin Park's Record Label Doubted 'Hybrid Theory'- Marilyn Manson Addresses Fake Gun Controversy- Metallica Rare Video- more

Guns N' Roses And Pearl Jam Supergroup Share New Song- Bon Scott Allegedly Planned To Leave AC/DC- Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel Dates Over Medical Emergency- more

Page Too:
Meek Mill Sentenced To 2 To 4 Years Prison- Louis Tomlinson Challenges Niall Horan To Rap Battle- Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar Featured on N.E.R.D's New Album- more

Fetty Wap Arrested for Drag Racing And DWI- Taylor Swift To Debut New Song During 'Scandal' Broadcast- A$AP Rocky Breaks Up Fight And Brokers A Hug At Show- more

Taylor Swift Releases New Song 'Call It What You Want'- Sam Smith's 'Carpool Karaoke' Features Fifth Harmony- Miranda Lambert Previews 'Austin City Limits' Performance- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne and Avenged Sevenfold Lead Music Festival Lineup

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Looks Back In Landmarks Preview Clip

John Fogerty and Brad Paisley Team For Veterans Tribute

'Sgt. Pepper's' Cover Updated To Feature Artists Lost in 2017

Singled Out: The Coronas' Real Feel

Nickelback Going Vegas Early Next Year

'Star Wars' 40th Anniversary Vinyl Box Details Revealed

Metallica Release Live Videos From Antwerp Concert

Robert Plant To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award Honor

Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes Reflects On Chester Bennington's Influence

Weezer Rock 'Happy Hour' On 'The Late Late Show'

Walk the Moon Stream New Song 'Kamikaze'

Ozzy Osbourne Announces His Farewell Tour

Linkin Park's Record Label Doubted 'Hybrid Theory'

Marilyn Manson Addresses Fake Gun Controversy

Metallica Release Rare Classic Master Of Puppets Performance

• more

Page Too News Stories
Meek Mill Sentenced To Up To 4 Years Prison

Louis Tomlinson Challenges Niall Horan To Rap Battle

Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar Featured on N.E.R.D's New Album

Diddy Change His Name To Brother Love

AWOLNATION Announce New Album 'Here Come The Runts'

Liam Payne Recruits Bella Thorne For 'Bedroom Floor' Video

Katy Perry Exhibit Set For Grammy Museum

Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance With Kid Cudi On Stage

Miley Cyrus Offers Condolences To Jimmy Fallon Over Mother's Passing

Harry Styles Teases Forthcoming 'Kiwi' Video

Little Big Town Release 'When Someone Stops Loving You' Video

Alan Jackson Releases Nostalgic 'The Older I Get' Video

Math Teacher Uses Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' As Learning Tool

Fetty Wap Arrested for Drag Racing And DWI

Taylor Swift To Debut New Song During 'Scandal' Broadcast

A$AP Rocky Breaks Up Fight And Brokers A Hug At Show

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

Michael Jackson - Scream

Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018

Powerman 5000 - New Wave

Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago

Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene

Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers

Kylie Odetta - Undertow

Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!

Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.