Losada is not one of those guys out to prove he's the fastest gun in the West, so to speak. One titled "Green River" (which is not the old Creedence hit) finds Losada playing long, fluid notes. Instead of attempting to squeeze as many notes as possible into each measure, Losada many times prefers to string together fewer notes that sound like a singer wringing each note for all their emotional worth.

In some cases, such as on Chuck Berry's 'Maybellene," Losada is assisted by a female vocalist. And with the way Losada plays, the recording almost sounds like a duet - but only one half is actually singing.

Energy is the sort of album even a non-guitar geek can get into. It's strong on melody, and relatively short on instrumental pyrotechnics. And ultimately, there's very little wasted energy.



