However, much of this music leans toward the depressingly lo-fi. "Home" finds Carpenter pleading, "I'd give anything to bring you back home" over a tortuously dragging groove. You can easily sense the loss in his voice as he's singing it.

Most of these songs are listed as 'stripped' versions, which suggested there are also more produced and (possibly) upbeat recorded renditions somewhere. "Midnight" is one where Carpenter sings with more enthusiasm than he gives other tracks, which strongly suggests this song might sound very different, and more produced, elsewhere.

The name Ships Have Sailed speaks to regret. 'That ship has already sailed,' some might say when an opportunity has passed them by. Whispers is an EP of quiet regret and just a little bit of romantic hope.

