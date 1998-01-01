Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

.
Tamikrest - Kidal

Named after the town in Mali where Tamikrest first came together, Kidal is also a center of Tuareg culture and a place that not so long ago was under the control of Al Qaeda. So Tamikrest definitely have plenty to say, but unless you speak Tamashek you won't be able to discern exactly what's going on lyrically here. That being said, the vocals of lead singer Ousmane Ag Mossa are very expressive; the sadness in "Marwarniba Tartit" is palpable, and the fact that the lyrics won't be understood by most only adds to the mystery of this set of psychedelic grooves. "Atwitis" is a perfect example of how Tamikrest mix African and Western styles flawlessly; the song is essentially a blues tune complete with a slide guitar solo but with distinctly African highlights. "War Tila Eridaran" is Saharan rock 'n' roll at its best, sounding a lot like something that the Grateful Dead might have done circa the Blues for Allah album. Kidal is an excellent place to start for fans not yet familiar with Malian music and a real treat for those who already are.

Ian Faquini + Paula Santoro - Metal Na Madeira

Santoro is a vocalist and Faquini a guitarist and here the two Brazilians conjure a lazy seaside afternoon with "Dorival Pescador" but the exceptionally jazzy "Metal Na Madeira" moves at a pace just short of frenetic and is clearly designed for the dance floor. The accordion on "Maeda Lua" gives the song a Continental feel and Santoro's vocals, sung in Portuguese, are at their romantic best. Santoro's vocals are so striking throughout that it is easy to just let them carry you away, but there is serious magic happening with Faquini's acoustic guitar work too, which is what you'd expect from a graduate (and then teacher) of the California Jazz Conservatory.

Hanitra - Songs from Madagascar - Lasa

Malagasy singer Hanitra has been one of the prime proponents of music from Madagascar for four decades, and here she works in a jazzy pop vein, hypnotizing with the beat happy "Lalao," taking on a more serious tone for the women's empowerment song "Emancipation" and creating a sound that will please Kate Bush fans with "Avia." The CD's liner notes offer English interpretations of the Malagasy (and French) lyrics, so it is revealed that "Avia" is about chucking the day's responsibilities to go dancing, and a listen to Songs from Madagascar - Lasa just might make you want to take the day off too.

Vintage Italia

It's a flashback to the '50s and '60s for Vintage Italia, a various artists compilation featuring well-known songs of the era performed in some cases by the original artists and in other cases by contemporary artist covering the classics. Highlights include the swinging "Boccuccia di Rosa" by Fred Buscaglione, the playful "Piccolissima Serenata" by Jula de Palma and "Ninna Nanna" from American group Pink Martini. Instrumental cut "Cristina's World" by Emanuele Tozzi is another seriously-swinging dance number, and just in case you're feeling a little shy about hitting the floor, the CD liner notes considerately include something that may help with that: a recipe for the Italian cocktail Sgroppino.

advertisement

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Stone Temple Pilots Have Found Their New Singer- Deep Purple Star On Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Possibility- Tool, A Perfect Circle New Album Release Speculation Addressed- more

Guns N' Roses And The Who Teaming For Historical Show- Ball In Metallica's Court For More Big Four Shows- Journey Stars Says Steve Perry Passed The Torch- Slipknot- more

Led Zeppelin Reunion Rumors Fly Once Again- Blink-182 And Linkin Park Teaming Up For Stadium Shows- Queen Legend Surprises Fans With New Audio-Visual Release- more

Page Too:
Man Arrested After Posing As Adele's Manager- Dave Chappelle Added To Lady Gaga's 'A Star is Born' Remake- Carrie Underwood Does Surprise Duets With Luke Bryan- more

Travis Scott Says New Music Is Coming 'In a Few Days'- Ed Sheeran Does Surprise Performance With Stormzy- David Guetta, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne Collaboration Video- more

Country Legend Loretta Lynn Suffers Stroke- Niall Horan Streams New Single 'Slow Hands'- Prince Estate Must Pay $1 Million To Continue Blocking New EP- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Stone Temple Pilots Have Found Their New Singer

Deep Purple Star On Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Possibility

Tool, A Perfect Circle New Album Release Speculation Addressed

Metallica Release 'Hardwired Around the World' Video

Foreigner Announce Rescheduled 40th Anniversary Tour Dates

Iggy Pop And Josh Homme Release Trailer For 'American Valhalla'

Deftones Stars Remember Different Reacts To Nu Metal Label

Dreamcar Streaming New Song 'On The Charts'

Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Meadows Festival Lineup

Adam Lambert Excited About Rami Malek For Freddie Mercury Biopic

Rise Against Announces North American Tour

Royal Blood To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

Linkin Park Add Snoop Dogg To Some Upcoming Concerts

Against Me! Announce North American Fall Tour

Guns N' Roses And The Who Teaming For Historical Show

Ball In Metallica's Court For More Big Four Shows

• more

Page Too News Stories
Man Arrested After Posing As Adele's Manager

Dave Chappelle Added To Lady Gaga's 'A Star is Born' Remake

Carrie Underwood Does Surprise Duets With Luke Bryan

Harry Styles Releases 'Sign Of The Times' Video

Lil Wayne Stage Crasher Taken Down By Goon Squad

MGMT Announce New Album 'Little Dark Age'

Big Sean Releases 'Jump Out the Window' Video

Selena Gomez Confirms '13 Reasons Why' Renewed For Second Season

Lil Yachty Releases 'Bring it Back' Video

Katy Perry Addresses Taylor Swift Diss Track Speculation

Liam Gallagher's Son Shows Love For Blur Despite Rivalry

Singled Out: Eddy Mann's All I Need Is You

Travis Scott Says New Music Is Coming 'In a Few Days'

Ed Sheeran Does Surprise Performance Of 'Shape of You' With Stormzy

David Guetta Releases Video For Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne Collaboration

Kanye West Social Media Accounts Deleted

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

Jennifer Paige - Starflower

On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo

Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years

Ray Goren - Free

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666

RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers

On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded

Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.