Born in Brooklyn, and raised with the Studio 54 and Mudd Club as his cultural backdrop, Livornese sings like a desperate man; a little like Iggy Pop, albeit without the that man's softer, China girl-loving side. These are rock songs, with the best being "Mary," which begins with a Velvet Underground-esque "Rock & Roll" inspired electric guitar intro.

Livornese reveals a little crooner-leaning in his voice with "Mary," but this is mixed with a Lou Reed-y toughness, as well. These are the songs of an honest man, rather than somebody attempting to follow the pop music sweetness and light stereotype. The EP may not always come off pretty, but it always rings true.