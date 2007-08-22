Lead guitarist Shayne Dunbar particularly shines on "In Time," with its complicated solo lines. The song also features an unusual wordless bridge. With "Look to the Sky," The Fatal Pursuit proves it is an expansive musical unit by working through a complicated arrangement.

Whether the song structure is multifaceted, or more straightforward metal, the one common sonic denominator throughout is vocalist Dylan Lock (a great rock & name, by the way). Lock sings with a scratchy voice that is rough around the edges, yet still always melodic. These eight songs are strong and memorable. Sinful is a catchy album title, although this work doesn't sound like any concept album. There aren't, for instance, many spiritual elements - at least of Biblical proportions.

What it is, instead, is a well-played metal album, which is pleasing on the ear from end to end.



