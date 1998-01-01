The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Paradise Kings - Controlled Burn - (Self-released)
This Santa Barbara foursome wastes no time in getting the dance floor packed as the record begins with a rockabilly blues called "'69 Chevy," a real barn burner that's literally impossible to sit still for. The Fabulous Thunderbirds-recalling "Butter Me Up" finds the band in a funky mood, the strutting and amusing "I'd Sing the Blues if I Had 'Em" features singer Henry Garrett reeling off a litany of common complaints that belies the song title, and "Poor Me, Poor Me, Pour Me Another Drink" is a boogie that once again heads for the dance floor. A solid and fun set all the way through.
Delta Wires - Born in Oakland - (Mudslide)
This big seven-piece band has been honing their chops for some 30-odd years, so everything here is note perfect, and on opening cut "Sunny Day" singer (and harp player) Ernie Pinata's vocals and the band's backing groove perfectly channel the buzz of a bright and carefree day. "Vacation" has a different vibe; it's not about being on vacation but rather needing one, with Pinata's harmonica, Richard Healy's guitar picking and the band's three-man horn section stressing the point. Other highlights include the yearning "Your Eyes" and "Devil's in My Headset" but the bouncy "Fun Time" probably sums up this album the best, both musically and in title.
• Metallica's Full Tour Leg Finale Concert Streaming Online
• Black Sabbath Preview Farwell Concert Film
• Foo Fighters Preview Greek Acropolis Concert TV Special
• Singled Out: Janet Gardner (Vixen)'s Hippycrite
• Chester Bennington's Widow Shares Son Jaime's Music
• Stone Temple Pilots Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Plush'
• The Who Preview Tommy Live At Royal Albert Hall
• Whitesnake Stream Live Version Of 1987 Blockbuster Hit
• Weezer Release 'Mexican Fender' And Announce Album
• Brand New Announce 'Science Fiction' Album, Tour Dates
• Jerry Garcia Concert Film TV Premiere This Week
• Special Gregg Allman Tribute Events Announced
• Slayer and Mike Patton Group Dead Cross Detailed By Police
• Randy Blythe Explains Need For Lamb of God Hiatus
• Ted Nugent Slams David Crosby Over Rock Hall Insult
• Zayn Malik Working On 'More Thought Out' Second Album
• Katy Perry Announces Postponement Of 'Witness' Tour
• Taylor Swift Launches Donations To Support Sexual Assault Victims
• Eazy-E's Widow Sues Eazy-E's Son Over 'Ruthless'
• Thomas Rhett Releases Heartfelt New Song 'Grave'
• Chris Stapleton, Alan Jackson Added To ACM Honors Performance Lineup
• Rihanna Recruits Calvin Harris For Diamond Ball
• Logic Releases Guest Filled '1-800-273-8255' Video
• Grouplove Release New Single 'Remember That Night'
• Shawn Mendes To Be First Artist For MTV 'Unplugged' Reboot
• LeBron James and Kyrie Irving Drama Made Into Eminem Parody
• Music Artists Send Love to Barcelona in Wake of Terror Attack
• Chris Brown Gets Candid About Rihanna Assault
• Bonnie Tyler Performing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' During Eclipse
• Lorde Does Intimate Reimagined Performance Of 'Melodrama'
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
• Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.