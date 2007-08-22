Las Vegas, where this act is from, isn't known for its punkish garage rock exports, but perhaps The Psyatics will change all that. This is a strong album. It mainly features original compositions, although the group notably covers Velvet Underground's "I Can't Stand It" and The Drags' "I Like to Die."

The album's title track is all about famous (or is that 'infamous'?) serial killers, and many of these songs have a morbid vibe running through them. But then again, The Cramps - a great band they oftentimes get compared to - had a similar obsession with death. In fact, back in the day The Cramps were as beloved by Goths as they were admired by rockabilly and roots rock fans. And hopefully, The Psyatics can grow a similarly diverse audience. They deserve it.

Click the cover art to get your copy:

