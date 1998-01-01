The ship will call at the Mexican port of Cozumel before returning to Miami on Nov. 20, and there will be non-stop musical fun along the way featuring an incredible line-up of soca musicians and DJs including Skinny Fabulous, Denise Balfon, King Bubba, Kes, Kerwin DuBois, Destra and "The Songstress of Uniqueness" herself, Patrice Roberts.

In all more than 30 renowned soca artists will appear, so when you're not "limin'," (kicking back with friends, food, etc.) you'll find entertainment flowing from the likes of Lavaman, Jah, Sekon Sta, Pumpa, Edwin Yearwood, Kerry de Drummer, Nisha B, Lil Rick, Farmer Nappy and many others. In short, soca royalty will be on board. And if you really want to get your soca groove on, arrive in Miami Nov. 15, the day before the Sensation sets sail, so you can attend the pre-cruise party in South Beach and hang out with and be entertained by some of the artists from 10pm to 3am. Details of the party venue will be announced closer to the event. There is an additional charge to attend the party.

For more information on the Ubersoca Cruise 2017, including stateroom choices, pricing options and the full musical line-up, go to http://ubersocacruise.com/

To view the Ubersoca Cruise 2017 preview video, go here

