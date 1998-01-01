

We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert

The bluegrass community of Denver and surrounding area has come together to help out a fellow musician in need. Percussionist Brian Jung was injured in a diving accident at Cherry Creek Reservoir this summer and has undergone surgery and rigorous rehabilitation since, but he will likely have permanent nerve damage. The We Got Your Back Brian concert to benefit Jung and help offset some of his expenses will take place Nov. 5 at Denver music venue Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple. The show will feature a who's who of the local bluegrass scene including Bottle Rocket Hurricane, That Damn Sasquatch, The Sweet Lillies, Timber, Follow the Fox, Strung High String Band, Pistols and Friends, Modern Whiskey Market, The Lonesome Days and True Blue Band.

The event will also feature a silent auction and lots of national acts have contributed items to be auctioned off. Among the goodies going to the highest bidder will be a harmonica autographed by Blues Traveler's John Popper and tickets to concerts by Leftover Salmon, Yonder Mountain String Band and Umphrey's McGee. Autographed memorabilia from Dispatch, Railroad Earth and My Morning Jacket will also be auctioned off along with donations from local artists and businesses.

Entry to the We Got Your Back Brian benefit concert is a suggested donation of $15. More information is available here

If you can't make the show and would like to help out Jung in another manner, donations are being taken here

