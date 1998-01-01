This album's title track sounds straight out of The Carter Family. Built upon a simple guitar strum, this straight forward vocal is as folk as it is country, back when the genre 'country' didn't even exist. Such sounds will be unrecognizable to contemporary country music fans, as the modern form of the style bears little to no resemblance to its origins. Ah, but for those that appreciate these vintage sounds, will find that Wild Iris is a big gust of fresh air.

"What I'll Find" is a song about focusing on enjoying life, naturally. As a duo from Santa Cruz, these musicians reside among many modern-day hippies and likely know what it's like to appreciate the beauty of nature. Just as flowers, such as the wild iris, are better enjoyed in their natural habitat, so too is life in general. This is about as organic as contemporary music gets, and it's a beautiful thing.