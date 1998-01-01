2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
Rob Grabowski caught Bon Jovi, The Moody Blues, The Cars and more In The Act during this year's Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony last month. Check out Rob's great photos!
The Moody Blues
The Moody Blues
The Moody Blues
The Moody Blues
The Moody Blues
American Idol finalist Haley Reinhart
Heart's Ann Wilson
Alice In Chain's Jerry Cantrell
Brittany Howard
The Roots
Dire Straits
Bon Jovi
Bon Jovi
Bon Jovi
Bon Jovi
Orianthi and Richie Sambora
The Killers
Howard and Beth Stern
Bon Jovi
Bon Jovi
Bon Jovi
Bon Jovi
Brittany Howard
Dire Straits
Richie Sambora
Richie Sambora
Scott Shriner of Weezer
The Cars
Roc Ocasek of The Cars
Mary J. Blige
