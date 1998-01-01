

2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

.

Rob Grabowski caught Bon Jovi, The Moody Blues, The Cars and more In The Act during this year's Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony last month. Check out Rob's great photos!



The Moody Blues



The Moody Blues



The Moody Blues



The Moody Blues



The Moody Blues



American Idol finalist Haley Reinhart



Heart's Ann Wilson



Alice In Chain's Jerry Cantrell



Brittany Howard



The Roots



Dire Straits



Bon Jovi



Bon Jovi



Bon Jovi



Bon Jovi



Orianthi and Richie Sambora



The Killers



Howard and Beth Stern



Bon Jovi



Bon Jovi



Bon Jovi



Bon Jovi



Brittany Howard



Dire Straits



Richie Sambora



Richie Sambora



Scott Shriner of Weezer



The Cars



Roc Ocasek of The Cars



Mary J. Blige

See more of Rob's photos here

