420 Edition

April 19-21 - 420 Music & Arts Festival 2018, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

This music festival presents more than 20 acts over its three-day run, all of which work in the stoner rock/stoner metal, doom, psychedelic or heavy blues genre. Opening night features California bands Sasquatch and Great Electric Quest along with five bands from Calgary. April 20 will feature DJ sets from Brant Bjork who'll spin rare vinyl to close the evening and between sets by seven Canadian bands including La Chinga, Buffalo Bud Buster and Black Hell Oil. The headliner on closing day is Montreal's Dopethrone; eight other bands including Buzzard, Pelican Death Squad and Orbital Express will also perform. http://www.420musicandartsfestival.ca

April 20 - The Official 420 Rally, Denver, Colorado

If you attend this popular annual event in Denver, be aware that although marijuana and cannabis products are legal in Colorado, use in public is prohibited and you must be 21 or over to possess or use. Still you can expect a giant smoke cloud to rise from the crowd at 4:20 pm. Event is free and takes place in Denver's Civic Center Park from 10 am until 8 pm. Music, vendors and food trucks will be part of the fun. http://www.denver420rally.org

April 20-22 - SweetWater 420 Fest, Atlanta, Georgia

Named after sponsor SweetWater Brewing Company, the SweetWater 420 Fest is a weekend-long music festival featuring the String Cheese Incident, Umphrey's McGee and Joe Russo's Almost Dead, all of which will perform twice each over the course of the event. Other performers include Sturgill Simpson, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Vulfpeck, Greensky Bluegrass, Soja, the Infamous Stringdusters, Papadosio, Stick Figure, the Motet, Anders Osborne, Ghostland Observatory, the Record Company and many others. There'll be a 5K beer run, art exhibits from local artists, a representation of Atlanta's best cuisine and plenty of beer from SweetWater, who have brewed special "The Hip Abduction" and "Slightly Stoopid" beers just for the festival. http://www.sweetwater420fest.com

April 21 - National Cannabis Festival - Washington, DC

Celebrating "the end of (cannabis) prohibition," this event brings together activism and music and will feature a concert by Cypress Hill in RFK Stadium. Also performing will be See-I, Backyard Band, Beau Young Prince, DJ Ayes Cold, Oh He Dead, MARLEE and Names. Come just for the show or visit with folks who can tell you how to get involved in the ongoing movement to legalize marijuana in DC and across the nation. Dozens of exhibitors will show their wares, and of course there'll be a "munchie zone." https://nationalcannabisfestival.com

