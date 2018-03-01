News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

420 Edition

.
The number 420 has long had a connection with cannabis usage which these days does not carry the social stigma that it once did. With that in mind, lots of special events are taking place on April 20 (4/20) and adjacent dates. Here's a look at some of the things happening in conjunction with the celebration of cannabis, including two music festivals.

April 19-21 - 420 Music & Arts Festival 2018, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
This music festival presents more than 20 acts over its three-day run, all of which work in the stoner rock/stoner metal, doom, psychedelic or heavy blues genre. Opening night features California bands Sasquatch and Great Electric Quest along with five bands from Calgary. April 20 will feature DJ sets from Brant Bjork who'll spin rare vinyl to close the evening and between sets by seven Canadian bands including La Chinga, Buffalo Bud Buster and Black Hell Oil. The headliner on closing day is Montreal's Dopethrone; eight other bands including Buzzard, Pelican Death Squad and Orbital Express will also perform. http://www.420musicandartsfestival.ca

April 20 - The Official 420 Rally, Denver, Colorado
If you attend this popular annual event in Denver, be aware that although marijuana and cannabis products are legal in Colorado, use in public is prohibited and you must be 21 or over to possess or use. Still you can expect a giant smoke cloud to rise from the crowd at 4:20 pm. Event is free and takes place in Denver's Civic Center Park from 10 am until 8 pm. Music, vendors and food trucks will be part of the fun. http://www.denver420rally.org

April 20-22 - SweetWater 420 Fest, Atlanta, Georgia
Named after sponsor SweetWater Brewing Company, the SweetWater 420 Fest is a weekend-long music festival featuring the String Cheese Incident, Umphrey's McGee and Joe Russo's Almost Dead, all of which will perform twice each over the course of the event. Other performers include Sturgill Simpson, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Vulfpeck, Greensky Bluegrass, Soja, the Infamous Stringdusters, Papadosio, Stick Figure, the Motet, Anders Osborne, Ghostland Observatory, the Record Company and many others. There'll be a 5K beer run, art exhibits from local artists, a representation of Atlanta's best cuisine and plenty of beer from SweetWater, who have brewed special "The Hip Abduction" and "Slightly Stoopid" beers just for the festival. http://www.sweetwater420fest.com

April 21 - National Cannabis Festival - Washington, DC
Celebrating "the end of (cannabis) prohibition," this event brings together activism and music and will feature a concert by Cypress Hill in RFK Stadium. Also performing will be See-I, Backyard Band, Beau Young Prince, DJ Ayes Cold, Oh He Dead, MARLEE and Names. Come just for the show or visit with folks who can tell you how to get involved in the ongoing movement to legalize marijuana in DC and across the nation. Dozens of exhibitors will show their wares, and of course there'll be a "munchie zone." https://nationalcannabisfestival.com

For more information check out the Cannabis Fest Guide 2018 here

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article




Day in Rock Reports
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'- Public Memorial Announced For Vinnie Paul- Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move- Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation- more

Def Leppard Have 'Started The Next Thing' Says Guitarist- Metallica Star Is Afraid To Share The Stage With Megadeth Says Frontman- Slipknot Officially Working On New Album- more

Rock News Stories
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'

Public Memorial Announced For Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul

Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer

Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain

Yes Announce 50th Anniversary Live At The Apollo

Clutch Frontman Runs For President In New Video

Robert Plant Gets Animated For 'New World' Video

A Breach Of Silence Release Video For The Weeknd Cover

Alice In Chains Stream New Song and Detail Forthcoming Album

Singled Out: Tony Lewis (The Outfield)

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move

Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation

NOFX Claim All U.S. Shows Canceled Over Controversial Remarks

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Made Exception For Body Count

Jason Bonham Fears For Greta Van Fleet Over Zeppelin Comparisons

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.