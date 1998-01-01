Agency - Exponents
Agency has been described as Justin Timberlake-meets-The Roots. And while one can hear some of those artists in this Exponents EP, it's even more eclectic than that wide range might lead you to believe.
Alternative soul is a good-umbrella for these five songs because, while the singing is consistently soulful, the instrumentation is many times herky-jerky and unpredictable. For instance, the chime-y sound of vibes on the opener "Darkness," automatically separates this one from most anything you're likely to hear on R&B radio these days. Then, "Nothing Easy About Me" opens with the sounds of a scratchy record playing, underpinning an equally ragged and scratchy lead vocal.
All these songs sound unique, sonically. They're held together, at least by title, with nature-related names. These include "Darkness," "Moonlight" and "Daylight." Maybe these specific tracks were composed during certain times of the day, as the lyrics don't always specifically speak to particular 24-hour time periods.
Our current music world allows new artists are likely exposed to a lot of different sounds - not just any one radio format. This has resulted in indescribably cool music -- like Agency. Get it here.
