Alternative soul is a good-umbrella for these five songs because, while the singing is consistently soulful, the instrumentation is many times herky-jerky and unpredictable. For instance, the chime-y sound of vibes on the opener "Darkness," automatically separates this one from most anything you're likely to hear on R&B radio these days. Then, "Nothing Easy About Me" opens with the sounds of a scratchy record playing, underpinning an equally ragged and scratchy lead vocal.

All these songs sound unique, sonically. They're held together, at least by title, with nature-related names. These include "Darkness," "Moonlight" and "Daylight." Maybe these specific tracks were composed during certain times of the day, as the lyrics don't always specifically speak to particular 24-hour time periods.

Our current music world allows new artists are likely exposed to a lot of different sounds - not just any one radio format. This has resulted in indescribably cool music -- like Agency. Get it here.

