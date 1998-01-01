These 13 songs are arranged loosely, as though they were performed spontaneously in the studio. Liam Torres is the leader of this unusual collective, and he sings with a shaky, yet passionate voice. "Tell Me So" breaks from the album's jagged musical mixture for something more akin to traditional blues. It proves this act can play it straight, if they like. "Hold Me" plays out like a sincere cry for a savior, a savior of some kind or other. The character in it is desperate for help. The music for this one is also more straightforward and a little moody.

This project will be a little uneasy on the ears of those that prefer their music to be played with predictable patterns. Those that love acts like The Fall and Captain Beefheart, though, will discover a kindred spirit with Alien Country.