Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance


by Kevin Wierzbicki

This band is named after its two principle members, singer and keys man Gary Allman and bassist David Goldflies. The latest entry from the extended Allman Brothers family, Gary is the cousin of the late Gregg and Duane Allman while Goldflies is a former Allman Brothers Band member who played on the Reach for the Sky, Enlightened Rogues and Brothers of the Road albums. Fans will find that the guys fully live up to their lineage on this debut effort, and with the group being rounded out with two guitarists (Joe Weiss, Matt Siegel) and drummer Shawn "Shack" Shackleford, they're perfectly equipped to play an Allman-esque mix of blues and southern rock. Even if you didn't know the band's connection to the Allman Brothers you can easily hear it in the twin guitar work on cuts like the bluesy "Ever Been So Lonely Baby" and the Southland shout-out "Southern's All I Ever Want to Be," both of which also feature the Allman Brothers-like combination of soulful organ playing and endearingly raspy vocals from Gary Allman. Allman and Goldflies (mostly) co-wrote this set of originals and fans will no doubt fall quickly for songs like the Marshall Tucker Band-recalling "Pretty Green Eyes," the sprightly fiddle-driven instrumental "Fadiddle" and the funky groove "Can't Turn Back Now." Second Chance notably features the last recorded performance by the late guitarist Luther "Blue Lou" Wamble who guests on "You Gave Me Love."

Rating:

