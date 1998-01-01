Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show
Venable's new album begins with a scorching blues rocker called "Devil's Son," on which she plays electric guitar and trades riffs with guest player Gary Hoey who lends his talents on Dobro. Otherwise Venable plays in a power trio format, backed only by drummer Elijah Owings and bass man Bobby Wallace, and even though she is a teenager, Ally reflects an old soul with her playing and vocal work. Fans will hear hints of ZZ Top on "Bridges to Burn," Bonnie Raitt on "Backwater Blues" and any number of legendary blues player throughout, and this very solid effort will make fans hot to see Venable in concert. Get it here