Aquamarine is a 12-track album of singer/songwriter music, put to dance grooves. In some cases, as with "Love Under," the music backing is stripped down considerably. However, these arrangements bring out some of Amaris' vocal limitations. She tends to sing in a pained, teenager-y voice at times, which robs her songs of much sophistication. If only she'd sing in a more relaxed manner, perhaps many of these songs would be much more enjoyable.

The album's title track is a taste of what could be. On it, Amaris sings in a sexy, come-hither voice through much of it. It's a far more authoritative, compelling and pleasurable listening experience. She's so much more in control of her output, and one begins to wonder if there are not enough honest people around her to give her sound, helpful advice.

With a little sincere coaching, Amaris has a bright future.