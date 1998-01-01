Arkansas Dave - Self Titled
Singer and multi-instrumentalist Arkansas Dave currently resides in Austin but the blues rocker went to Muscle Shoals, Alabama to record this debut effort at the vaunted FAME Studios, and the legendary Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, commonly referred to as "the Swampers," are all over the record.
Dave and the crew tune into a funky Delta blues-influenced vibe for "On My Way," rock with Rolling Stones-like swagger on "Think Too Much" and surprisingly, even mellow out with a Pink Floyd-informed dreamscape on "Best of My Days." Dave does a good job too of interpreting Tom Waits with his cover of "Chocolate Jesus." Get it here