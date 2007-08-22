Fowler is also a jazz singer, and sings smoothly, a little like Mose Allison on the slowly grooving "Tick Tock." The project's best track is titled "Los Años," which begins with a keyboard groove the beautifully hearkens back to vintage Santana, with just a touch of Doors thrown in for good measure, and swings a little like a Dave Brubeck composition.

The release closes with "Disappearing," which separates itself from what comes before it with an acoustic guitar rhythm, with sparse guitar notes atop it. This music can best be described as jazz-influenced, as opposed to strictly jazz. It can also be described as extremely good. Fowler is a guitarist with a wide range of tools.