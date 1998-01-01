Ashley J - Satisfied
Ashley J is in the process of establishing herself as a rising star and she's wasting no time doing it; "Trapped," the lead track on this five-song EP, recently spent four consecutive weeks lodged at #1 on the European Independent Music Charts. With its finger-snapping rhythm, bright melody and cooed background vocals, Ashley totally taps into a Michael Jackson-style dance vibe on "Trapped" as she sings about being mesmerized by a lover, enjoying it but also questioning her attachment. "Unbreakable" features dreamy vocals and an EDM beat; a very hooky chorus of "Won't break my heart anymore/Make it so my heart is unbreakable" adds sing-along fun to the urge to hit the dance floor. "Satisfied" is another EDM-leaning cut where Ashley's vocals are especially sweet; there's plenty of sugar to go around throughout the EP but her vocals appropriately reflect more of a happy contentedness on the title cut. "Like You Used To" finds Ashley in a soulful mood as she slows the tempo down just a bit to conjure an R&B groove, and closing cut "When I Come Home" is a jazzy offering that is also perhaps the EP's best showcasing of Ashley's vocal talents. This impressive debut will no doubt have fans hoping for another taste soon. Get it here
