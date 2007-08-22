Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker
Baker is a multi-platinum selling artist outside of the U.S. and he's released three albums prior to this self-titled effort, his debut in the States. And since he waited this long to break into the American market, he came in big, opening for Shania Twain on her recent Now tour. For those shows Baker performed acoustically but Bastian Baker uses a full complement of instruments, with synths taking the lead on the poppy and hook-filled set opener "Stay," a cut that, unlike most hit records, features a little whistling. Precious love and the fact that it can be fleeting is the subject matter throughout; even the incendiary passion found in "Love on Fire" is noted as being somewhat tenuous as Bastian portrays a man asking his lover to let the fire burn. The emotions here are easy to relate to, and Bastian's crystal clear and honest vocalizations also convey a sense of being sung to by a friend. Custom made for listeners who like their pop music less frenetic than most of today's fare, it is easy to hear on this generous 14-song offering why Baker has achieved the heights he has.
