News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker


by Kevin Wierzbicki

.
Baker is a multi-platinum selling artist outside of the U.S. and he's released three albums prior to this self-titled effort, his debut in the States. And since he waited this long to break into the American market, he came in big, opening for Shania Twain on her recent Now tour. For those shows Baker performed acoustically but Bastian Baker uses a full complement of instruments, with synths taking the lead on the poppy and hook-filled set opener "Stay," a cut that, unlike most hit records, features a little whistling. Precious love and the fact that it can be fleeting is the subject matter throughout; even the incendiary passion found in "Love on Fire" is noted as being somewhat tenuous as Bastian portrays a man asking his lover to let the fire burn. The emotions here are easy to relate to, and Bastian's crystal clear and honest vocalizations also convey a sense of being sung to by a friend. Custom made for listeners who like their pop music less frenetic than most of today's fare, it is easy to hear on this generous 14-song offering why Baker has achieved the heights he has.

Click the cover to get your copy:

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker
Rating:

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Joe Perry Cancels Tour Following Hospitalization- Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody 2nd Biggest Music Biopic Ever- Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song- more

Rolling Stones Announce US Stadium Tour- Corey Taylor Rushed By Fan On Stage- Foo Fighters Announce Tour Dates- Iron Maiden Singer Would Reject Rock Hall Induction- more

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Released From The Hospital- All That Remains' Oliver Herbert Death Under Police Investigation- Rammstein Finalizing New Album And Plan 3 Year Tour- more

Bret Michaels Recovering From Hospital Procedure- Vinnie Vincent Postpones Comeback Concerts- The Rolling Stones Tease 2019 Tour Announcement- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Cancels Tour Following Hospitalization

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Becomes Second Biggest Music Biopic Ever

Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song

Rush Announce Special Reissue And Vinyl Debut

Guns N' Roses Release Live 'November Rain' Video

Chris Cornell Limited Edition Release For Record Store Day

Three Tremors Announce Debut Album

ZZ Top and Disturbed Lead Additions To Sweden Rock Festival

Journey's Neal Schon Takes On Elder Care Abuse

Eric Clapton Goes Behind The Scenes Of Christmas Album

David Bowie Is Going Virtual On His Birthday

Singled Out: Lavender Fields' Gravitude

The Rolling Stones Announce US Stadium Tour

Corey Taylor Rushed By Fan On Stage In Russia

Foo Fighters Announce Summer Tour Dates

Iron Maiden Singer Would Reject Rock Hall Induction

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.