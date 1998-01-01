Cuts from the '70s include the sublime hit "If You Leave Me Now," "Goodbye" and "Takin' it on Uptown;" selections from the next two decades include "Hot Streets," "Forever," "In the Mood" and a medley of "In the Midnight Hour"/"Knock on Wood"/"I'm a Man"/"Get Away." The DVD is a Rockpalast show that was filmed in Germany in 1977; considering the era, the video quality is not up to par with the concert films of today, but that is not to say that it is bad. The late '70s snapshot of the band features deep album cuts and hits like "Saturday in the Park," "Just You 'n' Me," "Does Anybody Really Know What Time it Is?" "25 or 6 to 4," "If You Leave Me Now," "Beginnings" and "I'm a Man." The two-hour plus show also includes a cover of the Beatles' "Got to Get You into My Life." Appended as an extra on the DVD is a 1973 video for "What's This World Comin' To." A 24-page booklet rounds out this collectible.

Get your copy here.