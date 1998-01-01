News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Widely regarded as the fathers of progressive rock, English rock band Yes have also become big daddies when it comes to music cruises. The prog kings are once again set to take to the high seas as the sixth annual Cruise to the Edge is scheduled to set sail Feb. 4-9, 2019. Taking place aboard the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line ship Brilliance of the Seas and sailing from Tampa, FL, Yes will be joined by other prog luminaries such as Steve Hackett of Genesis fame, John Lodge of the Moody Blues with his 10,000 Light Years Band, former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy, Riverside, and in a rare appearance, Fish, the legendary former singer for Marillion.

Making their first appearance on Cruise to the Edge will be Brand X, Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater, Marbin, Alan Hewitt's One Nation, Pendragon, Magic Pie, UniKuE and Gazpacho. Veterans of previous Cruise to the Edge sailings returning for the 2019 voyage will be Spock's Beard, PFM, Soft Machine, Enchant, IO Earth, Frost, Baraka, Airbag, Electric Asturias, the David Cross Band, District 97 and Dave Kerzner's In Continuum. As usual the cruise will be emceed by journalist and Yes historian Jon Kirkman.

The 2019 Cruise to the Edge has a theme of "Proggers of the Caribbean" and accordingly the ship will make a call at Cozumel, a beloved island paradise in the Mexican Caribbean. On the way to Mexico the Brilliance of the Seas will also stop in historic Key West, FL. On board fun will include all of the amenities normally available on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, including endless food and drink opportunities and a rock climbing wall, spa, solarium and more. Cruise to the Edge festivities beyond the concerts will include artist/cruiser photo ops, special theme nights, Q&A sessions and late night jams, including one where fans have a chance to jam with some of the professional performers.

For more information on the Cruise to the Edge and to purchase a cabin, go here

For more information on Royal Caribbean Cruise Line go here

