Making their first appearance on Cruise to the Edge will be Brand X, Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater, Marbin, Alan Hewitt's One Nation, Pendragon, Magic Pie, UniKuE and Gazpacho. Veterans of previous Cruise to the Edge sailings returning for the 2019 voyage will be Spock's Beard, PFM, Soft Machine, Enchant, IO Earth, Frost, Baraka, Airbag, Electric Asturias, the David Cross Band, District 97 and Dave Kerzner's In Continuum. As usual the cruise will be emceed by journalist and Yes historian Jon Kirkman.

The 2019 Cruise to the Edge has a theme of "Proggers of the Caribbean" and accordingly the ship will make a call at Cozumel, a beloved island paradise in the Mexican Caribbean. On the way to Mexico the Brilliance of the Seas will also stop in historic Key West, FL. On board fun will include all of the amenities normally available on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, including endless food and drink opportunities and a rock climbing wall, spa, solarium and more. Cruise to the Edge festivities beyond the concerts will include artist/cruiser photo ops, special theme nights, Q&A sessions and late night jams, including one where fans have a chance to jam with some of the professional performers.

