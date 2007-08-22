Dan Johnson - Hemingway
Johnson offers a unique bit of artistry here with a 2-CD release that features a five song EP and a companion audio book. Inspired by the mental problems and suicide of his father, this concept album finds Johnson singing of colorful but tragic characters, like the Key West drunk that reminds of the titular literary great in the Waylon Jennings-like "Hemingway." While essentially a country record, the cleverly-titled "Tom Waits for No One" features Cuban percussion, Flamenco guitar and trumpet as the scene moves from Key West to Havana. You don't need to know what's going on here to enjoy the music, but Hemingway is meant to raise awareness of and help fight veteran suicide, and for many that will be more obvious with the short stories on the audio book.
Click the cover to get your copy:
Share this article