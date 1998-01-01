Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County
This nine-song set features original songs from Duff that were inspired by his life, the lives of his ancestors, and the general history of the titular Lyon County, Kentucky. Thinking of the Kentucky hills one might fairly quickly think of moonshine, and Duff covers the subject with the delightful front porch bluegrass of "Wilson Holler" where even the "revenuer's daughter" gets in on the fun surrounding the illicit hooch. "Hey Mr. TVA" tells a broader story with its recollection of how family homes were swallowed up when the Feds began their dam building project in the Tennessee Valley. "Night Riders" speaks of the actions of vigilantes, Brooke Aldridge adds a female perspective with lead vocals on "TC & Pearl" and "Iron Hill" is a lively dance tune with lots of downhome picking. Guests include Paul Brewster from the Ricky Skaggs Band and Josh Shilling from Mountain Heart.
