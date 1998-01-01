News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

.
This nine-song set features original songs from Duff that were inspired by his life, the lives of his ancestors, and the general history of the titular Lyon County, Kentucky. Thinking of the Kentucky hills one might fairly quickly think of moonshine, and Duff covers the subject with the delightful front porch bluegrass of "Wilson Holler" where even the "revenuer's daughter" gets in on the fun surrounding the illicit hooch. "Hey Mr. TVA" tells a broader story with its recollection of how family homes were swallowed up when the Feds began their dam building project in the Tennessee Valley. "Night Riders" speaks of the actions of vigilantes, Brooke Aldridge adds a female perspective with lead vocals on "TC & Pearl" and "Iron Hill" is a lively dance tune with lots of downhome picking. Guests include Paul Brewster from the Ricky Skaggs Band and Josh Shilling from Mountain Heart.

Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Avenged Sevenfold Answer Backlash With New Version Of 'Mad Hatter'- Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album- Beatles Expanding The White Album- more

Black Sabbath Star Reacts To Ozzy's Bad Vibes Comments- Slipknot May Make Knotfest A Touring Festival- Ace Frehley Streams New Song and Announce Special TV Appearance- more

Panic! at the Disco Remove Member Amid Allegations- Chris Cornell Previously Unreleased Song Streaming Online- Slash Excited To Swap Stadiums For Small Venues- more

Steve Perry Releases 'We're Still Here' Video- Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Song 'Lover, Leaver'- Ozzy Looking Forward To Life After No More Tours- Rolling Stones- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Avenged Sevenfold Answer Backlash With New Version Of 'Mad Hatter'

Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album

The Beatles Releasing 50th Anniversary Editions Of The White Album

Led Zeppelin's The Song Remains The Same Returns To US Charts

iwrestledabearonce Offshoot Spiritbox Release New Video

Memphis May Fire Stream New Song and Set Album Release

Early Demo Of Classic Song From The Clash Streaming Online

Scary Kids Scaring Kids Offshoot West Ghost Release New Video

Tremonti Add New Leg To A Dying Machine Tour

Crown The Empire Release 'what i am' Video

Lenny Kravitz Sells 12,000 Copies Of New Album First Week

Within Destruction Release 'Self Hatred' Video

Hamish Anderson Releases 'No Good' Video

Singled Out: Amber Architect's Premature Burial

Black Sabbath Star Reacts To Ozzy's Bad Vibes Comments

Slipknot May Make Knotfest A Touring Festival

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.