Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Elton John - "Step Into Christmas" - (Video)

Some vintage Elton here; this piece was recorded in London in 1973 when John appeared on the Gilbert O'Sullivan show. Typically bouncy and upbeat, the song features Elton's original band from the era with Davey Johnstone, Dee Murray and Nigel Olsson. Until now, the video footage had not been released since its original airing. See it here

Jack Mosbacher - Christmas in California - (EP)

Soulful singer and pianist Mosbacher offers a set of four Christmas classics on this EP, giving a super classy reading of "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," and is that ukulele in his cover of "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas"? Mosbacher's earthy side shines on "White Christmas," an interpretation that reflects his fondness for Memphis-style soul.

Allie X - "Last Xmas" - (Single)

The indie pop singer covers George Michael's holiday-themed love song, "Last Christmas," sticking partially to Michael's arrangement but also putting her own touch on it by mashing the sound up with the flavor of her hit "Girl of the Year."

Gerard Way - "Dasher" - (Single)

The former My Chemical Romance singer offers a song that's more of a love song than it is a seasonal cut; the occasional use of sleigh bells in the audio is the only hint besides the reindeer reference in the title (and in the video) that "Dasher" is made for the holidays. Singer Lydia Night (The Regrettes) has a spoken word part in the song.

The Lumineers - "Pretty Paper" - (Single)

The Lumineers turn in a somber reading of Willie Nelson's Christmas classic about those who are forgotten during the holidays. With that in mind, the band is giving all proceeds from the first year of sales and streams to Brown Paper Bag Movement, an organization working to feed and clothe the homeless.

Tiffany Young - "Peppermint" - (Single)

Just like the flavorful candy she's singing about, K-Pop singer Young is cool and refreshing on her holiday offering "Peppermint." Downbeat and dreamy, the song is perfect for a slow dance by the Christmas tree or a cozy snuggle in front of the fireplace.

