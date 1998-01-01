Many fans of course do not attend all 11 days of the festival. Those who do, however, will find that entry to the event is very reasonably-priced; a pass good for the entire duration costs less than $85. Shows take place at 10 venues including both indoor and outdoor stages. The biggest shows take place outdoors at the Bell Stage, located on Québec City's historic Plains of Abraham, a giant greenbelt that'll host shows by Neil Young, Bullet for my Valentine, Cyndi Lauper, Phoenix, the Chainsmokers, Greta Van Fleet, future, Brockhampton, Chromeo, the Weeknd and many others.

Smaller outdoor venues will host shows by well-known acts like Jane Birkin, The War on Drugs, America, Air Supply and Sum 41. As always, FEQ will be presenting lots of shows free of charge, including performances by the Skatalites, Femi Kuti & the Positive Force, Hannah Williams & the Affirmations, the Soul Rebels and St. Paul and the Broken Bones. There will also be a stage presenting up-and-coming acts from the world over, also free of charge. Montreal rockers Fuudge will be there and so will be Canadian folk rockers Birds of Bellwood; American blues band Mississippi Heat, Québec's own Balkan band Tintamare and French Afrobeat/psych/hip hop trio Sax Machine will also be putting on free shows.

Old town Québec City is in a way surreal; this is where you'll find a very modern and hip city nestled against the protective walls and ramparts of the once fortified city, and there are places, should you choose, where you can take in some of the concerts from atop the walls. At street level you'll find that it's a party everywhere you turn during FEQ as festival-goers and other assorted revelers mingle with street performers along streets lined with cafes and bars and interesting shops and boutiques. Québec is a French-speaking province, and while you can easily get by speaking English, everything in Québec City plays out with a delightful French accent, and a visit to this part of Canada is not unlike a visit to France itself.

