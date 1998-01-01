Fishtank utilizes synths (also Hargrave) in their music to create gentle melodies and because of that they have drawn comparisons to the highly-influential Erasure, something that is especially noticeable on cuts like "Beautiful/Human," and with the synth taking a more prominent role, on "Feels So Good." Fishtank save the album's title cut for last; "Why Am I Swimming Around Like This?" ends the album on a trippy note as Hargrave speaks "Small fish, small pond, small fish, big pond" and the like over an appropriately underwater-sounding music bed.

