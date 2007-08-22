Appropriately, Ghostly Beard is compared with Michael Franks in the band's bio. Franks is a distinctive singer that has always straddled the line between pop and jazz, the way Ghostly Beard now does, and Talbot's voice is also similar to Franks'. However, Talbot also sounds a little like power-pop pioneer Tommy Keene, as well.

Songs on the Inward album are jazzy, yet not strict jazz. "Autumn Blues" is what it's advertised as, blues, while "How Does It Feel" is folkish, a little like The Decemberists, which rolls on unhurriedly and beautifully.

Phantoms with facial hair is a strange concept, indeed. However, there's nothing strange about Ghostly Beard's music, which is oftentimes scary good.