That guitar is played by Paul Price, who also sings Good Field songs. Price also sings with an unusual voice. Not the Dylan-esque singing heard in War on Drugs songs, but more of a semi-soulful tone. The album's title track has a bit of a skittering dance groove. In fact, these songs are oftentimes as much about the vibe they create, as they are about specific messages. Good Field is from Austin, Texas, and like Spoon, doesn't at all sound like what you might expect from that region. This ain't no country music. No, this is very much modern, alternative rock, completely without any twang.

From start to finish, Good Field comes from especially good earth.