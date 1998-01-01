Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite
Showing that they have a sense of humor, this four piece band takes a poke at themselves with the album title Pure Country Pyrite, as pyrite is otherwise known as fool's gold. There's no foolin' around here though; opening cut "Gundowners" tells the tale of a criminal couple on the run that's set to a speedy country western beat that recalls groups like the Flying Burrito Brother and the Outlaws. "Awkward" adds a bit of punk rock ethos to the western twang, "Papa Was a Radio" is a stutter-stepping dance number and "You Got No One" borrows a classic Creedence Clearwater Revival guitar sound. "Darkness" is an understated cut that really shows off the songwriting talent of singer/guitarist Will Thomas; the foreboding cut is balanced out somewhat with album closer "Sunlight," even though the song also has a darkness to it. Grand Old Grizzly has several shows coming up in their native Texas.
