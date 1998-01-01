Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray
Guns N' Roses fans will be headed straight to Paradise City with this big Appetite for Destruction box set. First up in the set is a remastered copy of the 1987 masterpiece that yielded such hits as "Welcome to the Jungle," "Sweet Child O'Mine," "Nightrain" and "Mr. Brownstone;" also included is B-sides N' EPs: Remastered, a 12-song set of B-sides, alternate versions and live cuts from the Appetite for Destruction era. Four of the live cuts, including "Reckless Life" and "Nice Boys" were previously released on the Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide EP but other live cuts like covers of Bob Dylan's "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" and AC/DC's "Whole Lotta Rosie" were originally B-sides of "Nightrain" and "Sweet Child O'Mine" respectively. The other three discs in the set hold material that has never been released before. 1986 Sound City Sessions features an early version of "Welcome to the Jungle" and several other Appetite for Destruction cuts along with covers of the Rolling Stones' "Jumpin' Jack Flash" and a rocked-up take on the Elvis Presley-associated "Heartbreak Hotel." The rarities continue on 1986 Sound City Sessions N' More, featuring a version of early Aerosmith song "Mama Kin," "Back Off Bitch," a few more early Appetite for Destruction versions and acoustic takes on "November Rain," "Move to the City," "You're Crazy" and "Jumpin' Jack Flash." The fifth disc in the set is a (mostly) audio Blu-ray featuring Appetite for Destruction in 5.1 Surround Sound and with five bonus tracks including "Used to Love Her," "Patience" and "Shadow of Your Love." The video portion of the disc has five music videos; "Welcome to the Jungle," "Sweet Child O'Mine," "Paradise City," "Patience" and "It's so Easy." The discs are housed in the back of a 96-page hardcover book featuring previously unreleased photos from Axl Rose's personal archive and tons of included ephemera (poster, band member lithos, temporary tattoos, replica ticket stubs) comes in a separate heavy duty envelope. Everything is housed in a very cool and totally black heavy duty cardboard slip case that's embossed with GN'R graphics. The Guns N' Roses line-up at the time of Appetite for Destruction was Axl Rose, Slash, Izzy Stradlin, Duff McKagan and Steven Adler.
