Halloween Edition

Halloween in Cincinnati

Do something a little different this year as you explore the spooky side of Cincinnati. Seek out the gravesite of CC Breuer at Spring Grove Cemetery (Lot 100) where a bust of Breuer keeps watch over the grave. It is said that Breuer's actual eyeballs are set in the bust's eye sockets, and he keeps them trained on you as make your way through the cemetery. here Come aboard the U.S.S. Nightmare, a ship that now serves as a haunted house. And if you're not easily scared, dare to sign up for the intense R.I.P. Experience or the Captain's Extreme Tour, adventures so frightful that they're not recommended for anyone under 17. here And if you'd like a chance to communicate with real spirits, see what happens when you go on a ghost hunt with Haunted Cincinnati Tours. The company offers a wide range of tours, including the Buried Secrets and Eerie Encounters walking tours of downtown Cincinnati. here Check each attraction's website for booking information. And to find more fun of the non-scary type in Cincinnati go here.

Halloween at Kilkea Castle in Ireland

Kilkea Castle is one of the oldest castles in Ireland and accordingly is home to many ghosts. Now a hotel and resort, Kilkea Castle is offering a special Halloween package from Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 that includes a two-night stay in Carriage House accommodations, a falconry experience and the Wizard of Halloween Afternoon Tea. You'll also get a spooky cocktail in the Castle Bar, breakfast each morning and dinner on one evening. You'll have plenty of time to explore the castle's courtyard and abandoned graveyard, said to be among the castle's most-haunted places. You can play golf while you're there too, maybe with a ghost! Kilkea Castle is about an hour outside of Dublin. Find rates for the Halloween package here.

La Palomilla Bed and Breakfast

This Mexico City bed and breakfast is giving guests a chance to learn a little about Dia de Los Muertos, the Mexican holiday that takes place Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 and that honors loved ones who have passed to the other side. Guests who book through mid-November can take sugar skull making classes, make an offering at a pop-up altar and explore local festivities. Guests will also receive tasty skull cookies. La Palomilla is located in the Roma Norte neighborhood of Mexico City, known as one of the city's hippest (and safest) areas. Find rates and other details here.

Horror Author Jeremy Wagner

Here's an event that takes place on Sun. Nov. 10 so you'll be well recovered from your Halloween activities by then. Wagner will be signing his new book "Rabid Heart" at Dark Delicacies at 3512 W. Magnolia Rd. in Burbank, CA from 4-5:30 p.m.; his fellow horror authors Glen Hirshberg, Ted E. Grau and Steve Niles will also be on hand. Copies of "Rabid Heart" will be available for purchase at the signing, which is a free event. Wagner has also had success with his band Broken Hope. Follow Wagner here.