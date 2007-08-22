In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions
With Pompeii Sessions, In the Light of Led Zeppelin gives us an evolved Led Zeppelin, if you will. Rather than keep this classic rock band in its houses of the holy past, this act strives to present Led Zeppelin how they sounded relatively recently when Jimmy Page and Robert Plant revived the band's songs with more of a world music flair.
This means familiar songs, like "Four Sticks" and "Battle of Evermore," rock out; albeit, also with plenty of gypsy violin coloring the grooves. This work strikes a good balance. It's not a slavish recreation of the originals, yet it's not too overly ambitious, like the time a reggae group Rasta-d up Pink Floyd a while back. In its best moments, Pompeii Sessions will cause you to hear FM classic rock staples in a whole new light, and that's never a bad thing.
Of course, it never hurts to have topnotch source material. Whenever you start with songs like "Dancing Days" and "Kashmir," it's awfully tough to go wrong. With this approach, In the Light of Led Zeppelin can ramble on as long as they like.
