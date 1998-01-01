Jennie Johnson
Soulful pop singer/songwriter Jennie Johnson's new EP is called Note to Self, but the songs within actually have a lot to say to and about humanity at large. Note to Self in part tells the story of the Phoenix-based performer and social activist's life; her youthful ordeals of growing up in foster care and surviving domestic abuse. Most importantly though, the songs bear witness to the fact that Johnson has achieved success through it all.
"I wanted to send a message with my EP that life struggles don't have to set you back in life, they make you stronger, and setbacks are only temporary," Johnson tells antiMUSIC. "I wanted Note to Self to have purpose and substance and show strength. I believe music is something that can hit your soul and heal you; it did for me. So now that the EP is done my goal is to spread the message behind the music and heal as many people as I can."
Note to Self and the single, the Motown-inspired "I'm on Fire," were released in late June and Johnson recently opened for the Bruno Mars Tribute Band at the Marquee Theatre in the Phoenix-adjacent city of Tempe, Arizona. She has previously shared stages with the likes of Ryan Cabrera and R&B trio Next. And about that "note to self;" scrawled under the title on the EP cover is some good advice, and words that Jennie lives by, "Never give up, never give in."
