News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Jennie Johnson

.
Soulful pop singer/songwriter Jennie Johnson's new EP is called Note to Self, but the songs within actually have a lot to say to and about humanity at large. Note to Self in part tells the story of the Phoenix-based performer and social activist's life; her youthful ordeals of growing up in foster care and surviving domestic abuse. Most importantly though, the songs bear witness to the fact that Johnson has achieved success through it all.

"I wanted to send a message with my EP that life struggles don't have to set you back in life, they make you stronger, and setbacks are only temporary," Johnson tells antiMUSIC. "I wanted Note to Self to have purpose and substance and show strength. I believe music is something that can hit your soul and heal you; it did for me. So now that the EP is done my goal is to spread the message behind the music and heal as many people as I can."

Note to Self and the single, the Motown-inspired "I'm on Fire," were released in late June and Johnson recently opened for the Bruno Mars Tribute Band at the Marquee Theatre in the Phoenix-adjacent city of Tempe, Arizona. She has previously shared stages with the likes of Ryan Cabrera and R&B trio Next. And about that "note to self;" scrawled under the title on the EP cover is some good advice, and words that Jennie lives by, "Never give up, never give in."

Purchase Note to Self here.
View the video for "I'm on Fire" here
Follow Jennie Johnson here

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Music Legend Aretha Franklin Dead At 76- Disturbed Release New Video And Announce 'Adventurous' Album- Another AC/DC Sighting At Recording Studio- more

Journey's Steve Perry Surprise Releases New Video No Erasin'- The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968- Def Leppard and Journey Tour Already Tops $50 Million- more

Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine- Stryper's Oz Fox Suffers Seizure On Stage- Led Zeppelin Stream 'The Ocean' From 'The Song Remains The Same' Reissue- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Music Legend Aretha Franklin Dead At 76

Disturbed Release New Video And Announce 'Adventurous' Album

Another AC/DC Sighting At Recording Studio

Bad Wolves First Rock Band To Go Platinum With 2018 Release

Huntress Frontwoman Jill Janus Takes Her Own Life

Reworked The Clash Classic Streaming To Preview Joe Strummer Compilation

Coheed And Cambria Streaming New Song 'The Gutter' Video

DevilDriver's Early Albums Remastered For Reissue

New Prog Supergroup In Continuum Reveal Debut Album Details

Singled Out: Happy's I Call Shotgun

Journey's Steve Perry Surprise Releases New Video No Erasin'

The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968

Def Leppard and Journey Tour Already Tops $50 Million

Greta Van Fleet release 'When The Curtain Falls' video

Aerosmith Announce Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas Residency

Mastodon Plotting Next Studio Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.