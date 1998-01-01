"I wanted to send a message with my EP that life struggles don't have to set you back in life, they make you stronger, and setbacks are only temporary," Johnson tells antiMUSIC. "I wanted Note to Self to have purpose and substance and show strength. I believe music is something that can hit your soul and heal you; it did for me. So now that the EP is done my goal is to spread the message behind the music and heal as many people as I can."

Note to Self and the single, the Motown-inspired "I'm on Fire," were released in late June and Johnson recently opened for the Bruno Mars Tribute Band at the Marquee Theatre in the Phoenix-adjacent city of Tempe, Arizona. She has previously shared stages with the likes of Ryan Cabrera and R&B trio Next. And about that "note to self;" scrawled under the title on the EP cover is some good advice, and words that Jennie lives by, "Never give up, never give in."

Purchase Note to Self here.

View the video for "I'm on Fire" here

Follow Jennie Johnson here

