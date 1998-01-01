Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands
You would not want to feel the wrath of the woman scorned that Lyn portrays in this album's lead-off track, "Burned it Down." Yep, after catching her man being unfaithful, she torches his place, quite possibly with the offending lothario still inside. The song is typical of the passion Lyn displays here both with her vocals and her guitar playing, which on the title cut sounds informed by ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons. Lyn also hints at some love for the Allman Brothers on "Anything But Me;" of course the Allmans and ZZ Top learned their licks from listening to the old blues masters and obviously Lyn is also a fan. Lyn's powerful voice sounds great on raucous numbers like "Gonna Let You Go" but she also shines when she tones it down, like on the slow and tender torch song "Give in to You" and on album closer "Goodnight Sweet Darling," a cut very much rooted in traditional folk music. With great writing, singing and guitar playing Lyn serves up a triple threat here; make that a triple treat. Get it here
