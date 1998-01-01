Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!


by Kevin Wierzbicki

.
If you're still thinking of John 5 just as the guitarist for Rob Zombie, you've missed a few riffs. Actually quite a few; J5 has put out eight solo albums (nine if you count 2009's remix album Remixploitation) including Season of the Witch, the 2017 release that was until now his most recent effort. Besides being proof that the axe man is quite prolific, what all this adds up to is it's about time for a live record, and here J5 presents more than a dozen favorites recorded live at the Sellersville Theatre in Sellersville, Pennsylvania. The set is all instrumental and performed in a power trio format; J5 is backed only by bassist Ian Ross and drummer Logan Miles Nix. Without vocals there's nothing to distract from J5's intense guitar work, which is of a caliber similar to Steve Vai, Joe Satriani or any number of other rock guitar hot shots, including Jimi Hendrix who is easily identified as an influence on "Now Fear This." About half the set comes from Season of the Witch, including the jazzy (with a bit of corn pone) "Hell Haw," the super-fast "Black Grass Plague" and a take on "Making Monsters" that's complete with a madman-working-in-the-lab maniacal laugh. A few songs from 2014's Careful with That Axe are performed including "Portrait of Sydney Sloan," "This is My Rifle" where a rat-a-tat rhythm accompanies J5's fluid lead playing, and the brief but potent "Flight of the Vulcan Kelly." In a bit of a surprise, J5 also performs a tight and crowd-pleasing version of Michael Jackson's "Beat It," the original of which featured fret work by Eddie Van Halen.

Visit official site for more details here.

advertisement

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
Rating:

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Eagles Add More Dates To North American Tour- Dillinger Escape Plan Say Farewell Following Final Shows- Why KISS Opted Not To Sue Bruce Springsteen Over Song- more

Guns N' Roses Reunion Now In Top 5 Tours Of All Time- Metallica Declared The No. 1 Rock Artist of 2017- The Gaslight Anthem Reuniting For The 59 Sound Anniversary- more

Gene Simmons' Son Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations- The Distillers Reunion Teased With Video- Paul McCartney Aims To Put Out New Album This Year- more

Page Too:
Blake Shelton Hints At Retirement- Mel Tillis Public Memorial Details Announced- Camila Cabello Previews Two New Tracks- Charlie Puth and Boyz II Men Team Up- more

Chris Stapleton Leads Guests On Justin Timberlake's New Album- Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Son Hospitalized For Pneumonia- Eminem, Jack White, Lead Governors Ball- more

Taylor Swift Camp Moves To Have 'Shake It Off' Lawsuit Dismissed- Justin Timberlake Releases Video For New Single 'Filthy'- Kendrick Lamar and Sza Debuts New Track- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
The Eagles Add More Dates To North American Tour

Dillinger Escape Plan Say Farewell Following Final Shows

Why KISS Opted Not To Sue Bruce Springsteen Over Song

Judas Priest Unleash 'Lightning Strike' Video

Malcolm Young's Song Jams AC/DC Classics With Tribute Band

The Doors Icons Have Intersection In Their Honor

Father Of Muscle Shoals, Duane Allman Mentor Rick Hall Dead at 85

Simple Minds Release Animated 'Magic' Video

Bulletboys Release New Video Featuring Eagles of Death Metal's Singer

Scum Of The Earth Return With Brand New Song and Video

The Shins Release New Track 'Dead Alive (Flipped)'

MGMT Stream New Single 'Hand It Over'

Lady Antebellum Talks His Favorite Guitars

Singled Out: Heidevolk's Ontwaakt

Guns N' Roses Reunion Now In Top 5 Tours Of All Time

Metallica Declared The No. 1 Rock Artist of 2017

• more

Page Too News Stories
Country Star Blake Shelton Hints At Retirement

Mel Tillis Public Memorial Details Announced

Camila Cabello Previews Two New Tracks

Charlie Puth and Boyz II Men Release 'If You Leave Me Now'

Bruno Mars 'Finesse' Megamix Features Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliot, More

Jay-Z and Beyonce Release 'Family Feud' Video on YouTube

Britney Spears, Lady Gaga Avoiding The Winter Chill

Demi Lovato Celebrates Loving Yourself In New Photo

Pete Wentz and The Rock Share Life Goals Via Social Media

Keith Urban 'Disturbed' by Nicole Kidman's Role in 'Big Little Lies'

Kip Moore Hits The Beach For The New Year

Justin Bieber's 'Steps to Stardom' Focus Of New Museum Exhibit

Kanye West And Solange Knowles in New Helmut Lang Photo Project

Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley Meets Tyler Hubbard's New Baby

Maren Morris Shares Career Advice For Budding Country Artists

Chris Janson Performed 'Drunk Girl' On 'TODAY'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran

Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.