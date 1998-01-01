John Paul White

Shows coming to Celebrity Theatre include:

Jan. 11 and 12 - Styx

Jan. 19 and 20 - Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons

Jan. 25 - Kris Kristofferson & the Strangers

Feb. 9 - Jim Jeffries

Feb. 12 - Chicago

Feb. 22 - Amy Grant

A complete list of shows coming to Celebrity Theatre can be found here