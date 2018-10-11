L.A. Guns Live

With Tracii Guns on guitar and Phil Lewis on lead vocals, The magic was certainly on the stage in the southern suburbs on October 11th. With classic hits like Sex Action, Kiss My Love Goodbye, Never Enough, and of course The Ballad Of Jayne, the excitement and electricity proved that these songs can stand the test of time and were as fresh sounding live as they did when they first caught our attention years ago. I certainly can't recommend seeing these guys enough, even to just watch how Tracii Guns meticulously strangles each and every note out of his Gibson Les Paul makes it worth the price of admission.

