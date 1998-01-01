News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ladies Special Edition Summer

.
Rory Block - A Woman's Soul: A Tribute to Bessie Smith
Block's output in recent memory has been her Mentor Series, a set of six albums paying homage to players like Son House and Reverend Gary Davis, bluesmen that she met as a teenager that have influenced her throughout her career. Now Block debuts her Power Women of the Blues series with this 10-song tribute to Bessie Smith. Smith, often referred to as "The Empress of the Blues," recorded between 1923 and 1933 and Block, singing, playing guitar and bass, stays true to the "old timey" feel of cuts like "Do Your Duty" and "Kitchen Man," which is filled with sexual innuendo. Smith didn't write all of her songs but she favored racy lyrics, witness cuts like "Need a Little Sugar in My Bowl" with words like "I need a little hot dog between my roll," and Block does a great job of conveying the playfulness of these songs. The songs Block covers here represent only a small fraction of what Smith recorded during her career, and undoubtedly Rory would love nothing more than for this album to inspire fans to seek out some of those originals. Available July 6.

Victoria Ginty & Ladyhawke - Unfinished Business
The funky groove of "Do Me Right" opens this album and the Los Angeles Music Critics have certainly done Ginty right; they nominated her for "Best Blues Artist 2018," partially based on the song having hit #1 on the RMR National Contemporary Blues Chart. Fans will likely be doling out plenty of accolades of their own after giving Unfinished Business a spin and being mesmerized by the slow simmering sensuality of "Every Night, Every Day," floating with the southern soul of "Hard to Move On" and sitting solemnly (at first) during "Take Me Down," a cut that begins as a sparse and chilling spiritual but that eventually bursts into a joyful slice of R&B that nicely represents a post-baptismal rush.

Dana Fuchs - Love Lives On
On first listen to Fuchs' cover of the Otis Redding chestnut "Nobody's Fault but Mine" you're going to swear that you're hearing a long-lost Janis Joplin cut. Fuchs has an earthy and occasionally gravelly quality to her vocals that often recall the late Joplin, and the swaggering R&B format that Fuchs works in here is also in line with Janis's style. Most of the cuts here were co-written by Fuchs and her guitarist Jon Diamond (the pair also produce the effort) and recorded in Memphis and the set has that city's distinct flavor, whether a weepy cut like the title track or a sax-enhanced dance groove like "Sedative." Fuchs closes the effort with her take on the oft-covered "Ring of Fire," slowing down the Johnny Cash classic and showing that she's equally at home working in the Americana genre.

Vanessa Collier - Honey Up
Collier is known for her prowess on the saxophone but she makes the listener wait a bit on opening cut "Sweatin' Like a Pig, Singin' Like an Angel" as she holds off until song's end to break out the sax and wrap the song with a frenetic flurry of notes that hint at what's to come deeper into the album. Collier has a great singing voice too and she showcases that aspect of her talent on the quasi-gospel of "Don't Nobody Got Time to Waste," a cut that bops along at a good clip over the buoyant organ playing of William Gorman, and again the sax riffs are saved for the ending. The sax comes more to the forefront on the funky title cut, an R&B burner that recalls something that the Average White Band might have done. As you might anticipate from a cut called "Percolatin'," Collier shines on sax throughout on the instrumental while also allowing Gorman and bass player Nick Trautmann space to solo on the exceptionally earthy cut. Collier has recently racked up tons of awards and nominations in the blues community and it is easy here to hear why. Available July 6.

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned- Unreleased Tom Petty Songs Highlight New Box Set- Rare Early Pink Floyd Music Video Released Online - more

Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit- Def Leppard Guitarist Explains Why He Left Tour- Muse Announce Special Movie Theater Event- Metallica Release Video From Stuttgart- more

Guns N' Roses' Appetite A Big Hit Again- Dave Grohl Struggled For Years Being A Singer- Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation- more

Elvis Costello Cancels Tour For Tumor Surgery Recovery- Deep Purple's Ian Gillan Addresses Idea Of Blackmore Reunion- Malevolent Creation's Bret Hoffmann Dead At 51- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned

Unreleased Tom Petty Songs Highlight New Box Set

Rare Early Pink Floyd Music Video Released Online

Slipknot's Sid Wilson Streams Track From New Solo Album

Twenty One Pilots Reveal Two New Song and Announce Tour

Machine Head Announce North American Tour

Lacuna Coil Releasing Special Show As New Live Album

Journey's Neal Schon Makes Special OKPOP Announcement

Fit For A King Reveal The Price Of Agony With New Video

Live Release Video For First New Song From Original Lineup In A Decade

Stephen Shareaux and Drew Fortier Unplugging For Live Album

Late Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker NYC Street Honor Announced

Mushroomhead Release Evil Dead Inspired Music Video

Singled Out: The Split Seconds' Everybody's Wrong

Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Def Leppard Guitarist Explains Why He Left Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.