

Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

We've got info on a few upcoming late summer/early autumn music festivals that have exciting line-ups, but before we get started on that we're going to tell you about a line of headwear that just might make you the coolest person in the festival audience! Tenth Street Hats

There's no question that hats can be a big benefit at music festivals where it's always a good idea to keep the sun off your head and face. Tenth Street Hats has a line of headwear that will not only keep you cool, they'll make you look cool! Tenth Street Hats have lots of different styles for both men and women, but they specialize in fedoras, including a line designed by fabled guitarist Carlos Santana. Among the Santana-designed fedoras are Quetzal, with a stylized depiction of the colorful bird, the snazzy Luminosity, and Namaste which is festooned with a small feather (there's also a super psychedelic Santana-designed baseball cap on offer.) Otherwise, Tenth Street Hats has a selection of newsboy caps, boaters, pork pie, homburgs and more for men, and fedoras, fisherman, round crown, boaters and safari designs for women. Top of the line materials are used including felt, straw and leather, and most styles offer a choice of colors. And back to keeping the sun off your head; most hats are UPF50+ and also have a waterproof barrier. When your order arrives you'll get a note from your personal fit specialist who'll be on call to help with any questions. Check out the full line of hats here Now you've got your hat, here's where you can show it off.

LOCKN' 2018 - Arrington, VA - Aug. 23-26

This festival offers an awesome four-day lineup headlined by Umphrey's McGee on opening night, Widespread Panic the next, and Dead & Company the next two evenings. And the list of support acts is stellar, includingTedeschi Trucks Band, Sheryl Crow, Blues Traveler, Matisyahu, George Clinton & P-Funk, Lettuce, Toots & the Maytals, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and many others. Arrington is located about 100-miles from both Richmond, VA and Washington, DC. For the full lineup and ticket information go here. For Virginia visitor information go here.

Bourbon & Beyond - Louisville, KY - Sept. 22-23

Okay, the "bourbon" part of this festival is self-explanatory. As to the "beyond," there'll be plenty of music to go along with the smooth adult beverages. And the lineup is packed with stars: Sting, Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters, John Mayer, Lenny Kravitz, David Byrne, Sheryl Crow, Keb' Mo', Brian Setzer's Rockabilly Riot, Don Felder, Blackberry Smoke and JJ Grey & Mofro among them. There'll also be a bluegrass stage headlined by the Travelin' McCourys. The area's top chefs will be on hand too, whipping up their specialties and giving demonstrations. This will definitely be a weekend filled with fun and relaxation! Find all the details here. / Louisville visitor information is here

The Art of Cool Festival - Durham, NC - Sept. 28-29

Keeping with our theme of keeping cool, here's a festival that's raised coolness to an art form. The festival's opening night will feature Maxwell, Sango, Sons of Kemet, Damien Escobar, Meshell Ndegeochello, Anthony Hamilton, DJ Spinderella and more. The cool jazz, R&B, hip-hop and soul continues the following evening with shows from Nas, Erykah Badu, Royce Da 5'9", Iman Omari, Dwele, Madison McFerrin, Keyon Harrold and more. The action takes place at various venues throughout Durham; find all the details here. Visitor information for Durham is here