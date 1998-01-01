Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

by Kevin Wierzbicki

.

Overshadowed by fellow psychedelic rockers like the Doors, their label mates at Elektra Records, Love never got the recognition that they deserved. Still the band took on a cult-like following based on the strength of recordings like their 1967 release, Forever Changes. Growing in celebrity over the years, the album has never gone out of print and eventually earned a place in the GRAMMY Hall of Fame and the Library of Congress National Recording Registry. Now 50-years down the road, Rhino Records has put together a very nice commemorative set that includes a copy of the original stereo version of the album on 180-gram vinyl and remastered by wunderkind Bernie Grundman, CDs of the set in stereo and mono (the original album was released in both formats), and a CD featuring an alternate mix of the album. While that alone is plenty to keep Love-o-philes happily busy for quite some time, two other included discs are where longtime fans will really have some fun. First, the fourth CD is a collection of singles and outtakes, including an outtake of non-Forever Changes cut "Wooly Bully," tracking session highlights of "The Red Telephone" and "Your Mind and We Belong Together," a demo of "Hummingbirds," the fully-realized "Laughing Stock" and previously-unreleased backing tracks for "Wonder People (I Do Wonder)" and "Live and Let Live." The DVD features a 24/96 stereo mix of the original album and one visual piece, a rare video of "Your Mind and We Belong Together." Included booklet features newly-penned commentary from Ted Olson along with rare photographs and track-by-track annotation. Love was guitarist, singer and group brainchild Arthur Lee, guitarist John Echols, guitarist Bryan Maclean, bassist Ken Forssi and percussionist Michael Stuart. Order your copy here.

